Canada Day celebrations coming to Shelburne

By Paula Brown

The Town of Shelburne is looking to celebrate Canada Day with a bang.

The public is invited to take part in a day filled with fun, entertainment and community spirit as the Town of Shelburne gears up to host its annual Canada Day festivities on July 1.

“This year’s Canada Day Committee and town staff have been working extra hard to make the event fun for the whole family,” said Shelburne Coun. Len Guchardi, a council representative on the Town’s Canada Day Committee. “We hope to see everyone join us in celebrating the many facets of what makes Canada the best place in the world to live, work and play.”

Residents can kick off their Canada Day celebrations at the Shelburne Legion, located at 203 William Street, which will be hosting a hearty patriotic-themed breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Price List:

$10: three pancakes with three sausages and three pieces of bacon

$8: two pancakes with two sausages and two pieces of bacon

$6: one pancake with 1 sausage and 1 piece of bacon

The breakfast meal will be free for veterans.

The festivities will then move along to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC), located at 200 Fiddle Park Lane, where families can take part in an afternoon of fun with a free public swim. The free public swim will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by Tim Hortons.

As the sun sets, the Town of Shelburne’s Canada Day Committee has organized hours of entertainment at Greenwood Park.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony that will include remarks from Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback.

Family activities such as bubble soccer, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatable attractions and Minion character meet and greets will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A magic show starting at 7 p.m. will feature Magic Wij and promises to bring an interactive performance for all ages.

The day of festivities will come to a close around 9:30 p.m. when the Town of Shelburne puts on a spectacular fireworks display.

Admission to the events at Greenwood Park is free.

The Town of Shelburne is asking residents to remember that on-site parking at Greenwood Park is limited. Attendees are encouraged to walk or bike to Greenwood Park to help reduce congestion and enjoy a more community-friendly experience.

A map is available on the Town of Shelburne website (www.shelburne.ca) that includes estimated walking times from different areas in town.

