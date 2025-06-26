General News

Canada Day celebrations coming to Shelburne

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

The Town of Shelburne is looking to celebrate Canada Day with a bang.

The public is invited to take part in a day filled with fun, entertainment and community spirit as the Town of Shelburne gears up to host its annual Canada Day festivities on July 1.

“This year’s Canada Day Committee and town staff have been working extra hard to make the event fun for the whole family,” said Shelburne Coun. Len Guchardi, a council representative on the Town’s Canada Day Committee. “We hope to see everyone join us in celebrating the many facets of what makes Canada the best place in the world to live, work and play.”

Residents can kick off their Canada Day celebrations at the Shelburne Legion, located at 203 William Street, which will be hosting a hearty patriotic-themed breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Price List:

  • $10: three pancakes with three sausages and three pieces of bacon
  • $8: two pancakes with two sausages and two pieces of bacon
  • $6: one pancake with 1 sausage and 1 piece of bacon

The breakfast meal will be free for veterans.

The festivities will then move along to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC), located at 200 Fiddle Park Lane, where families can take part in an afternoon of fun with a free public swim. The free public swim will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by Tim Hortons.

As the sun sets, the Town of Shelburne’s Canada Day Committee has organized hours of entertainment at Greenwood Park.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony that will include remarks from Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback.

Family activities such as bubble soccer, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatable attractions and Minion character meet and greets will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  A magic show starting at 7 p.m. will feature Magic Wij and promises to bring an interactive performance for all ages.

The day of festivities will come to a close around 9:30 p.m. when the Town of Shelburne puts on a spectacular fireworks display.

Admission to the events at Greenwood Park is free.

The Town of Shelburne is asking residents to remember that on-site parking at Greenwood Park is limited. Attendees are encouraged to walk or bike to Greenwood Park to help reduce congestion and enjoy a more community-friendly experience.

A map is available on the Town of Shelburne website (www.shelburne.ca) that includes estimated walking times from different areas in town.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters celebrates completion of $18 million fundraising campaign

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign. ...

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

By Paula Brown A youth from Amaranth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the other to complete an ...

Developer eyes Orangeville for seniors’ housing

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development in Orangeville could provide almost 200 housing units for senior citizens. Angela Mariani is a development planner with ...

Developer revises Hansen area housing build, no timeline on road connection

By JAMES MATTHEWS The proponents of a housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Blind Line area brought additions to council. NG Citrus Ltd. owns land southwest ...

Orangeville to tighten clean yards standards

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s new Clean Yards Bylaw could enable faster compliance for common complaints and focus the Property Standards Bylaw on occupant safety and ...

Orangeville Legion to celebrate birth of Canada with annual celebration

The Orangeville Legion, Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233, is inviting the community to celebrate Canada Day. The Legion will be open to the public from 12 ...

New farm show coming to Orangeville Agriculture Centre next February

A new winter tradition for the local agriculture community is coming to Orangeville next year. Nick Cadotte, general manager of Orangeville Farm show, proudly announces ...

Celebrating 15 years of service: Orangeville Public Library announces retirement of CEO

An important hub for Orangeville and its surrounding areas, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) has become a place of innovation and community connection under the ...

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...