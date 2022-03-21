Arts and Entertainment » General News

Call for Artists announced for Town’s 2022 public art installations

March 21, 2022

The Town of Orangeville has issued its annual Call for Artists, offering local artists an opportunity to contribute to the community’s public art collection. This year, up to three utility box locations will be wrapped in selected artwork.

The objective of the Call for Artists is to promote the talent of local artists and enhance their connection with the community. Initially launched in 2016, the annual appeal has helped the Town to steadily grow its collection of public art installations. Today, 25 utility boxes and 10 murals featuring artwork by local artists are displayed at locations throughout Orangeville.

“Each piece of art helps to brighten our public spaces while demonstrating our community’s creative talent,” says Councillor Lisa Post, Chair of the Cultural Plan Task Force. “The artwork displayed on utility boxes gives residents and visitors an opportunity to interact with our local artists in a unique and unexpected way.”

Up to three utility box locations will be included in this year’s competition: 

  • Kay Cee Gardens
  • Riddell Road and Centennial Road
  • Broadway and C Line

Artists are encouraged to carefully review the requirements and templates outlined in the Call for Artists. To be eligible, artists must reside in Dufferin County and be at least 18 years old. Designs should fit the character of Orangeville and may include themes of nature, local history or landmarks, or celebration of local arts and culture. Art will be selected with consideration to scale, form, content, and design relative to the site. Winning submissions will be selected by jury and those artists will receive $750 for their work.

The deadline for responses to the Call for Artists is Thursday, May 19 at 12 p.m. Complete details can be found at https://www.orangeville.ca/call-for-artists/.



         


