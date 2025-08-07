Arts and Entertainment » General News

Caledon Music Festival opens with record-breaking crowd

August 7, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The opening weekend for the Caledon Music Festival saw a record-breaking attendance of 200 people at their event at Davis Family Farm.

The event featured performers Terry Lim, Emily Vondrejsova, Joonghun Cho and Amahl Arulanandam.

The theme for the evening was Song and Dance.

Lim said the pieces performed were all very different from one another, ranging from Piazzolla to “pop-ish”.

Performed as well were elements from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla.

The fields were lined with some seated in their camping chairs to enjoy the festival, but many sitting directly on the ground to take in the ambient sounds and scenery.

Many even decided to bring their own picnic to make the evening all the more unforgettable.

“That’s exactly what we were aiming for. Just relaxing and enjoying the concert, enjoying the moments of sunset,” said Lim. “Out in nature and enjoying the beauty, and the weather could not be any better.”

Lim, the Artistic Director and General Manager of the Caledon Music Festival, noted only about 50 attendees were returning from previous years, while everyone else was new to the festival.

Lim said one of his favourite moments from the festival was seeing the community coming together.

“We had lots of community support and lots of great comments, having that kind of community support for small arts organizations, it really makes a huge difference for us,” explained Lim.

He shared some years the festival is unable to get grants to help run the events, so they often heavily rely on the community to run them continuously.

“To see so many people showing up and be very happy, that’s a big part of it for me. To see community engagement and support is the best part of running organizations like this,” says Lim. “Every year you see so much support from the community, so that pushes me to keep going and doing it every year for sure.”

The festival achieved a large turnout thanks to the Davis Family Farm’s unlimited seating.

However, Lim advises attendees to purchase tickets early for future events to avoid missing out, as seating will be limited.

The following events will be Youthful Passions on Aug. 17, A Journey into Cabaret and Broadway on Aug. 23, and The Grand Finale will take place on Aug. 31.

Tickets are available at www.caledonmusicfest.ca.


