General News

Caledon Health Summit held at Southfields Community Centre

April 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team brings together key partners

By Zachary Roman

Health care leaders from Caledon, Dufferin and beyond came together for a summit in Caledon this week. 

On April 7, the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team (HOHC OHT) hosted the “Caledon Health Summit” at the Southfields Community Centre in Southfields Village.

The event was attended by elected officials, health care leaders, and members of the community, and they discussed the future of health and social services in Caledon.

Dave Pearson is the executive director of the HOHC OHT. He told the Citizen the summit was all about using partnerships, and a shared vision for success, to improve health care for the entire population of Dufferin-Caledon.

Pearson said efficiencies can be found through co-location for both health and social service providers and their patients and users. A long-term goal of the parties that attended the summit is the creation of facilities in Caledon that are a one-stop shop for health and social service needs. Pearson added that coming together and co-locating also has benefits when it comes to obtaining provincial funding.

A Town of Caledon news release notes one of the key outcomes of the summit was “establishing a commitment to collaboration on the HOHC OHT’s Caledon Health Plan — a crucial step toward addressing current service gaps and meeting the evolving needs of the growing community.”

The HOHC OHT hopes to ensure every person in Dufferin-Caledon has a primary care provider (family doctor) in the future. 

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said access to high-quality health care remains a top priority for her. 

“This summit reinforces our commitment to community vitality and livability, a key priority of our strategic plan,” said Groves. “By working together with all levels of government and health care partners, we can create a more integrated and responsive health system that meets the needs of all Caledon residents.”

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones said her government is making record investments in health care.

“The Caledon Health Summit represents an important opportunity to share the progress we have achieved to deliver more connected and convenient care in our community, and across the province,” said Jones. “I look forward to continuing to work with local partners as our government continues to expand access to care, including through our Primary Care Action Team which will connect every person in Ontario to primary care, in their community.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Mono council addresses Fieldstone traffic concerns

By JAMES MATTHEWS Commercial traffic and speeding motorists have become bothersome in the Fieldstone neighbourhood of Mono off Highway 9. Mono resident Ankur Arora asked ...

Butter Tart Festival to bring bakers across the region to Orangeville’s Alder Street Recreation Centre

By Joshua Drakes Butter tart lovers, mark your calendars — Orangeville’s Butter Tart Festival is set for May 3. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ...

Local arts organizations pull ahead to secure three of the five Rotary Community Choice Grants

It was an exciting race to the top. In the hours and minutes leading up to the voting deadline on March 24, four organizations jockeyed ...

Local Peavey Mart closes permanently, hits the real estate market

By JAMES MATTHEWS The building that houses Orangeville’s soon-to-be-closed Peavey Mart is on the market. For the asking price of a cool $8 million, you ...

Residents invited to participate in Earth Day Tree Planting at Mill Creek

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is holding an Earth Day Tree Planting in Orangeville on April 26. “Join us as we plant native trees and shrubs ...

Orangeville strengthens Bee City status with pollinator conservation efforts

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council is creating a buzz about local bee habitat. In fact, council asked municipal staff during its March 24 meeting to ...

Fight food insecurity in Dufferin County with the 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

By Sam Odrowski As the snow melts and season changes, many residents welcome the return of opportunities for outdoor exercise. Some of the best ways ...

Former Town of Orangeville employees’ personal information impacted by cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville continues to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident that began on Feb. 27. Orangeville’s CAO David Smith told ...

Snap election called as federal government seeks mandate to respond U.S trade war

By Sam Odrowski A snap election has been called for April 28 by Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney, 59, was named Liberal Party ...

County of Dufferin extends Orangeville to Shelburne transit service for three more months

By Paula Brown Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have access to the service as ...