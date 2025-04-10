Caledon Health Summit held at Southfields Community Centre

Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team brings together key partners

By Zachary Roman

Health care leaders from Caledon, Dufferin and beyond came together for a summit in Caledon this week.

On April 7, the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team (HOHC OHT) hosted the “Caledon Health Summit” at the Southfields Community Centre in Southfields Village.

The event was attended by elected officials, health care leaders, and members of the community, and they discussed the future of health and social services in Caledon.

Dave Pearson is the executive director of the HOHC OHT. He told the Citizen the summit was all about using partnerships, and a shared vision for success, to improve health care for the entire population of Dufferin-Caledon.

Pearson said efficiencies can be found through co-location for both health and social service providers and their patients and users. A long-term goal of the parties that attended the summit is the creation of facilities in Caledon that are a one-stop shop for health and social service needs. Pearson added that coming together and co-locating also has benefits when it comes to obtaining provincial funding.

A Town of Caledon news release notes one of the key outcomes of the summit was “establishing a commitment to collaboration on the HOHC OHT’s Caledon Health Plan — a crucial step toward addressing current service gaps and meeting the evolving needs of the growing community.”

The HOHC OHT hopes to ensure every person in Dufferin-Caledon has a primary care provider (family doctor) in the future.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said access to high-quality health care remains a top priority for her.

“This summit reinforces our commitment to community vitality and livability, a key priority of our strategic plan,” said Groves. “By working together with all levels of government and health care partners, we can create a more integrated and responsive health system that meets the needs of all Caledon residents.”

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones said her government is making record investments in health care.

“The Caledon Health Summit represents an important opportunity to share the progress we have achieved to deliver more connected and convenient care in our community, and across the province,” said Jones. “I look forward to continuing to work with local partners as our government continues to expand access to care, including through our Primary Care Action Team which will connect every person in Ontario to primary care, in their community.”

