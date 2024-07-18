Bullying LCBO workers

July 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

Doug Ford is a bully! I’m embarrassed to say I have voted conservative in every election… Never again!

LCBO workers are on strike and Ford has decided to accelerate the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages starting today (July 18). What a slap in the face for all those workers who worked every day during a pandemic with no extra pay and did so for the good of Ontario.

They kept the profits rolling in to fund the very services that Ontario needed and still needs moving forward.

To accelerate that decision during a strike and to refuse to go back to the negotiating table to discuss keeping spirit-based RTDs out of corner stores isn’t good faith negotiating… it’s flat-out bullying.

LCBO workers might lose this round of negotiations, although not without a good fight, but the Conservative party will lose out where it matters most – at the ballot box during elections!

Karen Marshall

Orangeville, Ont.

