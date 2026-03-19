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Branching Out Support Services organizes community sock drive to support those in need

March 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new community sock drive organized by Branching Out Support Services (BOSS) is set to launch on March 21 and run through April 21, focusing on collecting socks for individuals in need.

Organizer Sarah Clarke says the initiative is centred on a simple but critical need — new socks. The initiative was based on her personal experience seeing the need while working at the food bank.

“Being an intake volunteer at the Orangeville Food Bank, there was more than one occasion when I would ask someone, ‘Is there anything else that I can help you with today? Is there anything else that you need?’ And I’d get just a sort of heartbreaking response, ‘Would you happen to have any socks?’” she said. “I’ll never forget that, and with the fact that there’s never really been a sock drive in the community, it just felt right.”

The drive encourages residents to donate unused socks, which will be distributed to community members who may be struggling to access basic necessities.

Partnered organizations that will receive donations for this event are Family Transition Place, Choices Shelter, and the Orangeville Food Bank/Dufferin Food Share.

The campaign is being driven by growing demand for support services and the recognition that socks are among the most needed yet least donated items.

Clarke highlights that individuals experiencing homelessness or financial instability often lack access to clean, dry socks, which are essential not only for comfort but also for maintaining health, particularly during colder weather conditions.

Beyond meeting an immediate need, the sock drive also reflects BOSS’s broader mission of fostering inclusion and community support. The launch of the sock drive also corresponds to another awareness campaign for the neurodiverse community.

“The community sock drive is being launched in coordination with Branching Out Support Services, who, of course, provide services to neurodiverse people, and they love to be involved when it comes to anything to do with community fundraising,” Clarke said. “We are also launching on March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Day.”

“The theme of that day is ‘rock your socks,’ so we picked that day to launch the campaign so that we could also celebrate the neurodiverse community as well,” Clarke added.

The sock drive is another initiative BOSS is spearheading to extend its impact beyond its core programs into the wider community.

Clarke points to the importance of collective action, noting that small contributions from many people can add up to meaningful support for those who need it most.

The drive also offers residents an opportunity to engage in a tangible act of kindness, reinforcing a sense of connection and shared responsibility within the community.

“Really, it’s just about how even a small donation, a pair of socks, is an act of kindness that just goes a long way,” she said. “There’s seniors that need socks, there’s babies that need socks. There’s homeless men and women that need them. It’s a very important part of daily life.”

As the campaign begins, organizers are hopeful that strong local participation will help ensure a steady supply of donations. In addition to addressing an immediate need, the initiative aims to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges faced by vulnerable populations in the area.

More information about how to donate or get involved is available through the Branching Out Support Services website, https://branchingoutsupportservices.ca/blog/community-sock-drive/


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