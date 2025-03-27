General News

Bowl for Kids’ Sake raises over $20,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin

March 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

For the first time in six years, the community came together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District with Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

The bowling fundraiser used to be annual but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned last Friday, March 21, at the Best Western Inn & Suites in Orangeville, with nearly 200 people turning out. In the end, the event raised $23,500 for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

“It’s the largest annual fundraiser for our agency,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin executive director Nancy Stallmach. “Only a small portion of our annual funding comes from government sources. Bowl for Kids’ Sake truly allows us to continue to offer our life changing program free of charge.”

She added, “The money will be used to match more local children facing adversity with a caring mentor.”

Attendees of Bowl for Kids’ Sake split up into teams and competed using a virtual bowling alley. Inside the Best Western ballroom, teams faced off using Wii consoles and digital projectors to create multiple bowling lanes.

The theme this year was St. Patrick’s Day, and teams got into the spirit of the event by dressing up.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake Is a national fundraising initiative for the 91 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across Canada.

In Orangeville, the local agency held its first Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser in 1979, and it ran each year until March 2020, when it was shut down due to the pandemic.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin’s next fundraiser is a golf tournament at the Shelburne Golf Club on June 26.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

County of Dufferin extends Orangeville to Shelburne transit service for three more months

By Paula Brown Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have access to the service as ...

Orangeville Lions dedicate $100,000 to building pump track at Alder BMX Park

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville and its Lions Club are making significant upgrades to the BMX Park at the Alder Street Parklands. It is being transformed ...

Kick-off spring right with the Orangeville Lions Club’s 26th Annual Home & Garden Show

Plan out all your home improvement projects for the season in one place By Sam Odrowski Spring is here and with it comes the season ...

Orangeville Lions to feature Speakers Corner for very first time at Home & Garden

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Lions Club is shaking things up at this year’s Home & Garden Show with a brand-new speaker series. The Speakers ...

Lineup announced for 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival

By Sam Odrowski Excitement is growing for the 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, as organizers have released the official lineup for the three-day ...

Warmer temperatures cause flooding in Grand Valley, Amaranth, East Garfraxa

Dufferin County communities weathered flooding this past weekend as snow melt from warm temperatures and rainfall bring signs of the changing of seasons. The Grand ...

Melancthon’s Kidd Family Auctions celebrates 10 years of bidding, buying and selling

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Going once, going twice – sold! Kidd Family Auctions, located at 438280 4th Line in Melancthon, is celebrating ...

NDACT’s former Peer Reviewer shares concerns over quarry proposal

By Paula Brown The North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) has released Garry Hunter from his duties as their Community Trusted Peer Reviewer as ...

Former Dufferin County employee honoured with Forest Stewardship Award from Forests Canada

By Paula Brown A former Dufferin County employee is being recognized for her decades of dedicated work. Caroline Mach, former manager of the Dufferin County ...

Public voting opens for Rotary Club of Orangeville Highland’s 2025 Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Voting for the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highland’s 2025 Community Choice Grants commenced on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) and runs until ...