Bowl for Kids’ Sake raises over $20,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin

March 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

For the first time in six years, the community came together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District with Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

The bowling fundraiser used to be annual but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned last Friday, March 21, at the Best Western Inn & Suites in Orangeville, with nearly 200 people turning out. In the end, the event raised $23,500 for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

“It’s the largest annual fundraiser for our agency,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin executive director Nancy Stallmach. “Only a small portion of our annual funding comes from government sources. Bowl for Kids’ Sake truly allows us to continue to offer our life changing program free of charge.”

She added, “The money will be used to match more local children facing adversity with a caring mentor.”

Attendees of Bowl for Kids’ Sake split up into teams and competed using a virtual bowling alley. Inside the Best Western ballroom, teams faced off using Wii consoles and digital projectors to create multiple bowling lanes.

The theme this year was St. Patrick’s Day, and teams got into the spirit of the event by dressing up.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake Is a national fundraising initiative for the 91 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across Canada.

In Orangeville, the local agency held its first Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser in 1979, and it ran each year until March 2020, when it was shut down due to the pandemic.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin’s next fundraiser is a golf tournament at the Shelburne Golf Club on June 26.

