Boo! On Broadway and Beyond featuring fun activities for kids

October 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Halloween is fast approaching and Boo! On Broadway and Beyond is back, with lots of fun activities for children.

Alexandra Park is spookier than ever before, with otherworldly decorations and its Ghoulish Gardens. The downtown area is decorated as well, thanks to the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA).

The Market Monster Mash is taking over the OBIA’s regular Farmers Market, held at the intersection of Broadway and Second Street, on Saturday (Oct. 22), starting at 8 a.m. There will be treat bags for kids, and attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes. A contest for best costume among vendors is being held, with winners decided through a vote by market attendees.

A barnyard petting zoo is running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., face painting runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a sing-along with Pamela Scott is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., kids music from the Pete and Anna Show is 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and the Fireside Munsch, performed by M. John Kennedy is 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

“We’re also going to have some games in the park set up for kids,” noted OBIA general manager Alison Scheel.

The Market Monster Mash on Oct. 22 is the final day of the OBIA’s outdoor farmers’ market for the season. The weekly market will move indoors at Town Hall (87 Broadway), starting Nov. 5.

Also on Oct 22, the Great Pumpkin Pop-Up kicks off, where downtown business owners display creatively carved and decorated pumpkins in their storefronts. The public can vote for their favourite pumpkin at the Downtown Orangeville Facebook page or @downtownoville on Instagram.

“Last year we had 43 businesses carve or decorate pumpkins,” Scheel said. “We hope to have as good of a turnout for the pumpkins this year, if not better.”

Voting for the Great Pumpkin Pop-Up runs from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31.

Another fun community event running over the same time period is the Witches Walk Scavenger Hunt, featuring 10 wicked and whimsical witches in downtown Orangeville storefront windows. Those who hand in a completed answer card can win one of three Downtown Orangeville prize packs.

“That’s always a fun community event, and it just gets you to explore your downtown and all it has to offer,” Scheel noted.

Answer cards for the Witches Walk Scavenger Hunt can be picked up at the Farmers’ Market on Oct. 22 or all week long at Sproule’s Emporium (153 Broadway) or Moguls in Mocean (148 Broadway). Kids who turn in their cards will receive a treat while supplies last.

There’s a Spooky Selfie contest running all October long. Strike a pose with your favourite ghoul at the Ghoulish Gardens in Alexandra Park and post it to Facebook or Instagram. Don’t forget to tag @downtownoville for a chance to win $100 Downtown Dollars.

The contest closes at midnight on Oct. 31.

