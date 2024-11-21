Bill 173 – Declaring Intimate Partner Violence an Epidemic

Is Intimate Partner Violence, formerly referred to as Domestic Violence/Domestic Abuse, an epidemic? Or not? And what is classified as an epidemic?

Bill 173 is a Bill being put forth now by four MPs from the New Democratic Party (NDP). It is in regard to the recognition that Intimate Partner Violence is now of epidemic proportions in the Province of Ontario.

Ninety-five municipalities have officially declared it so, including the cities of Toronto and Mississauga.

This Bill is presently in its second reading with the Ontario Provincial Government and before a committee to decide whether to pass it or not.

What does it mean if it is passed? What does it mean if it is not passed? What does it mean that the MPs behind this Bill are four MPs from one party, the New Democratic Party of Ontario? Will this present a political issue within the Legislature amongst the other two parties, the Conservatives and the Liberals? Will the other two parties possibly see this as a political means by the NDP of gaining something on their own parties? And what does of epidemic proportion mean?

These are questions I am wondering about. Although, admittedly, I am not experienced enough in government procedures to understand why when epidemic proportions are well known to many who have been involved in Intimate Partner Violence, as I have been and many others have been or are, the word ‘epidemic’ would never be questioned.

WomanACT, which is a charitable organization in Toronto, working with individuals and organizations to end violence against women through system change has on their website, an explanation in full detail of the extent to which the epidemic proportions are at present:

womanact.ca/campaigns/bill-173-intimate-partner-violence-epidemic-act-community-mobilization-campaign-2024/

Scroll down to where it lists Intimate Partner Violence and gender-based violence as an epidemic in Ontario and you will learn of the epidemic proportions.

To explain: Bill 173, 2024, is an Act responding to Intimate Partner Violence. His Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Legislative Assembly of the Province of Ontario, enacts as follows: 1) The government of Ontario shall recognize that Intimate Partner Violence is an epidemic in Ontario. 2) This Act comes into force on the day it receives Royal Assent.

In noting that this Bill is to receive Royal Assent, it leads me to the fact that the present Queen of England, King Charles wife, Camilla, is very strongly committed to supporting an end to domestic abuse. In her first documentary feature since ascending to the Throne, Queen Camilla has given survivors of domestic abuse a powerful voice during her work as a Senior Royal.

She has made a documentary titled The Queen Behind Closed Doors, to me a statement in itself as it is well-known that abuse happens “behind closed doors.”

This documentary, on ITVX, is a 90-minute film following the Queen over the course of a year as she attends official engagements and works to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

And so I would ask this question: Will our present Progressive Conservative Provincial Government (Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet) and the politicians of the Liberal Party, work towards negating our present Queen of England’s very serious commitment to Intimate Partner Violence also known as domestic abuse to deny Royal Consent or will they support the passing of Bill 173.

Whether you write to your current MP of the provincial government in support of Bill 173 or whether my letter may be read by the politicians involved, WomenACT can provide extensive information on Bill 173. As does Queen Camilla of England, under which Canada is a member of the Commonwealth. She explains her reasons for supporting victims and survivors of violence and abuse.

Intimate Partner Violence is of epidemic proportion not only in the Province of Ontario but in Canada itself, as in many other countries as well.

Bill 173 matters.

Sandra Small Proudfoot

Mono

