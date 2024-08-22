Bethell Hospice and Hospice Dufferin to join forces

By Zachary Roman. Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There will now be one point of access for hospice palliative care, grief and bereavement, and community care services in Dufferin and Caledon.

On Aug. 14, Bethell Hospice and Hospice Dufferin announced Hospice Dufferin’s services will be hosted under the Bethell Hospice banner as of Oct. 1.

“Working with Ontario Health on the next steps, the integration of services will include a seamless transition of care for all current Hospice Dufferin clients to the well-established services at Bethell Hospice,” reads a media release from Bethell Hospice senior manager of marketing and communications Kelly Stronach. “This change will allow for a more cohesive care delivery model across the Dufferin/Caledon community, ultimately improving client care for those who require palliative and community care services in the area.”

Hospice Dufferin executive director Maureen Riedler said Hospice Dufferin and Bethell Hospice are united by shared values and a common vision.

“We are confident that our integration of services with Bethell Hospice will enhance the quality of palliative care services in our region,” said Riedler. “Hospice Dufferin proudly celebrates a 40-year legacy of delivering exceptional palliative and bereavement care. This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our volunteers, staff, and donors.”

Bethell Hospice executive director Margaret Paan said Bethell Hospice is honoured to provide palliative care services for the Dufferin community.

“We look forward to partnering with the existing volunteers and donors to ensure critical hospice services and community programs continue to be available close to home,” said Paan.

Stronach’s media release notes the board of directors of both hospice organizations are “committed to a vision of excellence in quality palliative and community care services in Dufferin County and Caledon and are fully engaged and supportive of the integration of services.”

In an interview with the Citizen, Bethell Hospice’s executive director Margaret Paan said the integration of Hospice Dufferin into Bethell Hospice has been in the works for a while and that there’s many benefits to the change.

“We can learn a lot from Dufferin, they’ve been doing community visits and other programs for decades,” said Paan.

As a larger organization, Bethell Hospice has lots of flexibility and a large staff team that’s ready to offer its services to Dufferin residents.

Paan said one of the great things about Bethell Hospice and Hospice Dufferin coming together is that it creates a singular point of access for hospice care in Dufferin and Caledon.

“When people are facing a palliative care journey, the last thing they need is confusion when trying to figure out hospice care,” said Paan.

She also said it was the right time for the two organizations to come together and continue to provide amazing service while looking to the future to provide new and expanded services.

Bethell Hospice is extremely proud of its dedicated staff, said Paan, and is committed to providing the best care.

“There’s no other hospice residence in Peel or Dufferin so (our) ten beds are critical,” said Paan. “Our services are very well-received and supported by the community.”

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is in full support of Bethell Hospice and Hospice Dufferin coming together.

“Hospice Dufferin and Bethell Hospice have played a vital role in connecting people and families across Dufferin-Caledon to high-quality palliative care services” said Jones. “By creating one point of access to palliative care, Bethell Hospice will continue to provide comfortable and dignified end-of-life care for patients and their loved ones closer to home.”

Hospice Dufferin is inviting residents of Dufferin and Caledon to an event running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Hospice Dufferin (30 Centre Street, Orangeville) to celebrate the history and legacy of Hospice Dufferin.

To register for the event, interested residents can visit the following link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hospice-dufferin-tickets-972442270007

