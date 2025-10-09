Belfountain turns 200: Where history meets celebration

October 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Belfountain is celebrating its 200th birthday, and the community celebrated in style.

Hundreds of community members and residents gathered on the streets of Belfountain for an all-day celebration on October 4.

Complete with a parade, live music, statue unveiling, and historical re-enactments, this day was one for the books.

The Belfountain Heritage Society planned the day in collaboration with other community groups and various organizations over the course of many months.

Attendees trickled in during the morning, taking in the surrounding shops and vendor market that had been set up throughout the streets.

The Heritage Art Show and displays in Belfountain Community Hall were bright with colour and history, and will remain open until October 13 for those who missed it.

The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m., moving down Mississauga Road past crowds of people and onto Bush Street.

The parade featured the Sandhill Pipes & Drums Band, the 2nd York Militia & Canadian Volunteers of 1812 re-enactment company, horses, a plethora of vintage cars, the Erin Air Cadets, and more.

It concluded with Sarah Bohan, President, Belfountain Heritage Society & Chair, Belfountain Bicentennial Committee, riding down the street in style on her horse.

Music rang through the streets as the party of the parade faded away, only to pick back up again for the opening ceremonies.

Caledon’s Town Crier, Andrew Welch, opened the ceremonies with a message from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We are the product of our history. Our technology allowed us to harness the river and use the forests to create industry, which changed the land. Those choices of how we live are still being made, so that this is not just a time to look back, it is a time to look forward another 200 years, which is seven generations.”

“200 years, what a remarkable milestone for this beautiful and historic community. Belfountain has long been known for its charm, natural beauty, and strong community,” said Mayor Annette Groves. “I always say, it’s a little bit of heaven here. Today, we not only celebrate its past, but we also look ahead to its future with pride and optimism.”

During the ceremony, Councillors Christina Early and Lynn Kiernan, Mayor Groves, and MPP Sylvia Jones recognized the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers and groups involved.

The message of the day was simple, whether you were a member of Belfountain or not, everyone that day was a “Belfountaineer.”

This historic birthday was marked by the unveiling of a new commemorative sculpture that will stand in Belfountain’s Gardens, alongside the recent addition of the community garden and an Indigenous placemaking feature in Belfountain.

Belfountain artist Wendy Mitchell, who runs Tree House Pottery in the community, was the mastermind behind the statue, which stands more than six feet tall, “Escarpment’s Embrace.”

The statue depicts the rich history of Belfountain and the Forks of the Credit area by carving and incorporating various iconic features.

“I was so honored to be part of this celebration, and I didn’t think twice about jumping in, creating something that was larger than me, and in so many ways larger than me, and I put all my effort into listening and all the help that everybody gave me, trying to bring together all of our little parts that make this place so special, and I hope I’ve accomplished that, and I hope this sculpture lives on to speak to that specialness,” says Mitchell.

The piece begins at the bottom with the early formation of the geology coming from the fossils embedded into the Niagara Escarpment; this central piece of rock Mitchell shared was almost like a pediment.

Mitchell also wanted to encapsulate the rich flora and fauna, which can be seen through the ancient tree wrapping around the central piece of the rock, as well as the waters and rivers flowing throughout.

She said she wanted to tie those three elements together and tell the stories around them.

As you move around the statue, you will begin to notice various animals, including beavers, salamanders, turtles, and more.

Mitchell also incorporated a fire into the statue, representing those who lived in the community before.

Moving up the statue, you can see the draft horse representing the animals moving into the area and the settlers.

Near the historic railway trestle on the statue is the Forks, where Mitchell incorporated recognizable features such as the ski hill and the two Forks of the Credit.

At the top of the piece are markers with wreaths symbolizing and honouring fallen soldiers with an active remembrance.

Adorning the very top is the historic Belfountain Fountain, built in the early 1900s.

When asked about some of her favourite components of the piece, Mitchell mentioned the hen depicted and her brood of ducklings.

She’s perched, looking ahead to the future.

Mitchell shared that creating the statue, with all the support from those around her, has been one of the “best events of her life.”

As the statue was lowered into the ground the night before, Mitchell and those in the society took a moment to sign the bottom, symbolizing the hard work and terrific feat they had accomplished.

RCI Studios was the foundry that cast the piece.

Those who worked to install the piece were originally from the area, creating a poignant full-circle moment.

With all the small details visible throughout the statue that should be appreciated and learned about by all, the Belfountain Heritage Society is actively accepting donations to fund a plaque that will be installed to describe Escarpment’s Embrace.

“Wendy has a long history of producing this kind of wonderful organic [pieces], rich in history and rich in the narrative,” says Bohan.

At the opening ceremonies, Bohan said that “joy happens when the good that you’re trying to achieve is fulfilled,” and her heart was filled with joy that day.

“Two centuries ago, settlers chose this very spot atop the Niagara Escarpment, nestled in the beauty of the Credit Valley, to build a community. What began as a small settlement has grown into a vibrant, welcoming, and proud community that we know today. Over the last 200 years, Belfountain has been home to farmers, entrepreneurs, artists, and families that have worked hard and cared for one another and cherished the natural beauty around us,” said Bohan.

“Each generation has left its mark, building not just homes and businesses, but traditions, friendships, and a sense of belonging that defines our hamlet. Today, as we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, we honor their legacy and look forward to our future.”

“This bicentennial is more than a celebration of years gone by. It’s a celebration of community, spirit, and resilience, and of the people who make Belfountain such a special place to live and visit.”

In attendance were not only those who were honorary “Belfountaineers” for the day, but also those whose history has a long-standing presence in the hamlet.

Bob and Charlie Trimble’s grandfather opened his blacksmith shop in the community in 1924.

In later years, it became a garage, currently marked by the “Trimble and Sons” garage sign that sits above the stores of Narcissus & Echo and Higher Ground Cafe.

Their mother wrote three separate books on the history of Belfountain.

Looking just down the street, you can see their family home just a stone’s throw away.

Bob Trimble says that it was nice to see so many people out and about, including those that they haven’t seen since they were children.

At the 150th celebration for Belfountain, Charlie’s car was in the parade, marking another full-circle moment for the historic day.

The celebrations didn’t end after the ceremony; a new historic plaque was unveiled, and historical re-enactments ran at Foresters Park for hours to come.

