By Paula Frappier

The ability to be present is a strength and doesn’t come easily to most of us. We often live day to day on autopilot plowing through the daily obstacles and to do’s with anxiety and time pressure existing to get through the next item.

Being intentionally present means being aware of what you are doing and feeling in the immediate moment. It is a component of the practice of mindfulness where we notice and reflect on our surroundings, emotions, how our body is doing or what our body is doing. We can be more present when we eat, walk, or connect with people.

In many meditation practices we focus on our breathing in order to evoke a sense of calm in the body. When we are present we can notice tension and hopefully once we are aware we can make an effort to release it. For instance if I take a break from my computer, I may discover that I was holding myself in a stiff position and that my neck is sore. I could now do some stretches to help relieve this tension and acknowledge for myself the effect of the work and timeline on my body. I could breathe more deeply, slowly and calmly. I might even find that I can enjoy more moments and find pleasure in small things.

For example, I am eating a sandwich while typing this. Not uncommon for me to eat at my desk. If I take my hands away from the computer for a second I can take a bite, fully aware of flavours and textures. Pleasure in a busy moment.

We often operate on autopilot just getting through every moment, our mind racing ahead to what we have to do next. We replay moments and plan ahead in such a whirlwind, it can make the smallest decisions difficult and can cause strain in our lives.

The idea of being present means taking one step at a time. I believe the first step of being present is acknowledging the pace in our life, the demands around us, in our thoughts and being aware of where our mind drifts to. Taking a moment to acknowledge for yourself, ‘Here I am again thinking of my to do list’, or ‘ I seem to thinking a lot about that conversation I had’, or whatever is typically on your mind distracting you. Encourage yourself to take a break from it. Take a deep breath and notice for a short while where you are sitting, or standing. Notice the chair and how it is supporting you. Notice the fact that you are breathing in and out. Perhaps notice that you can hear birds, or smell fresh cut grass.

Allow your mind to take a break and just be.

When we are present in ourselves, we can learn to guide our energy to be more productive, peaceful, and perhaps even happy.

We can also apply this when interacting with people. Have you ever had a conversation with someone and were so caught up in your own agenda that you weren’t really listening? Maybe you were so focused on work that when you are home spending time with family it is hard to turn off those thoughts and actually be present with those you love. Relationships can be strained if this happens repeatedly. When we can be present in a moment with someone in conversation, we hear and gain insights from their point of view.

Experiencing moments to their fullest gives a new richness and depth to your life that you may have missed. Being undistracted and getting things done at your own pace is a gift we all can enjoy. Take a minute several times a day to really experience the tasks you are doing and the connection you have with others in your life.

