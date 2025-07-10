Before you buy new, try thrift first

By Orangeville Councillor Tess Prendergast

When was the last time you set foot in a thrift store? If you think second-hand shopping isn’t for you, Orangeville’s local shops might just change your mind. Whether you need clothes, household items, or something for the kids, there’s a good chance you’ll find it second-hand, and probably for less than you’d spend anywhere else.

Last week, I spent time at Once Loved Thrift Boutique, where everything is under $50. I met owner Rebecca Casey, whose dedication to sustainable fashion and community giving is inspiring. Shops like this prove that second-hand doesn’t mean second-best.

The fashion industry is responsible for about 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and 20 per cent of the world’s wastewater. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the UN Environment Programme, that means one-fifth of all the polluted water flowing back into our rivers, lakes, and oceans comes from dyeing, washing, and processing fabrics. Here in Canada, we throw away nearly 500 million kilograms — over 1.1 billion pounds — of textiles every year, which works out to about 81 pounds per person. Choosing to shop second-hand is one practical way we can all cut down on waste, save money, and help keep these materials in use instead of piling up in landfills.

And it’s not just about the environment. Thrift stores support our local economy, and the savings on clothing and other essentials can be remarkable. On my last visit, I picked up six dresses for less than the price of one at a leading brand-name store.

Orangeville thrift stores offer a wealth of options:

Once Loved Thrift Boutique, 21 Mill Street – women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, shoes, and some household items, all under $50

The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 162 Broadway – women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, household goods, furniture, and more, supporting local social programs

Seconds Count – Headwaters Hospital Thrift Store, 127 Broadway – men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, housewares, and collectibles, with proceeds funding hospital projects

High Society Consignment, 155 Broadway – quality women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories in a curated boutique setting

Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 202 First Street – gently used home improvement supplies, furniture, appliances, lighting, and decor, supporting affordable housing

As We Grow, 20 Dawson Road – children’s and adult clothing, toys, baby gear, sports equipment, and holiday items; donations can be tagged to help families served by Family Transition Place

Shopping second-hand is a win-win. You save money, reduce waste, and make a real difference close to home.

And if you’re decluttering your closet or your garage, consider donating your gently used items to these same stores. You’ll keep them out of the landfill, help someone else in our community, and maybe even inspire others to give second-hand shopping a try.

So, before you buy something new, take me up on this challenge. Step into one of Orangeville’s thrift shops and see for yourself what’s waiting there. You might be surprised by what you find — and how good it feels to support your community while helping the planet.

