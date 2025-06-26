Bears sightings reported in community just outside of Orangeville

Bear sightings have been happening just southeast of Orangeville.

The Ontario government recently issued a statement warning the public of bear sightings in the area of Snowberry Court and Birch Haven in Caledon Village. All of the reported bear sightings have involved items such as outdoor garbage and birdfeeders.

“It’s important to note that the same bear can result in multiple sightings. The Ontario government is reminding the public that bears are often attracted to things such as garbage, bird food including suet, seed and nectar, odours from barbeques and ripe fruit left on trees or the ground. Removing these attractants can help keep bears out of the area,” reads a press release from the province.

“Currently, natural foods for bears in this area are limited. When the availability of natural foods is limited, bears will look for alternative food sources, often in populated communities. When bears cannot gain access to non-natural foods such as garbage, they will not stay in the area.”

If a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, the province encourages the public to call 911 or local police at 905-584-2241.

