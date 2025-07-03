Sports

Barry Burman Summer Shoot-out hosts teams from across Ontario

July 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The 27th Annual Barry Burman Summer Shootout, hosted by the Orangeville Northmen, took over local arenas from Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22, with teams from around Ontario battling it out in some exciting lacrosse action.

Teams representing 16 cities, towns, and municipalities arrived at the tournament to play in five different divisions, ranging from U9 to U17.

Tournament games took place at Tony Rose Memorial Arena and the Alder Street Arena in Orangeville.

The tournament is named after Barry Burman, a lacrosse player, coach and member of the Orangeville Northmen Junior A executive.

Mr. Burman passed away in 1998. His family continues to live and play lacrosse in Orangeville.

The action started with the first games being played on Friday morning and continued through the evening.

There were 60 games played in the regular schedule as teams played it out in an effort to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Teams entered semi-final competition late Saturday depending on how they did in their opening games.

The finals took place on Sunday at Tony Rose in the main arena. The bronze medal games also got underway at the Tony Rose B Arena in the morning.

In the U9 competition, the Northmen made it to the final game but gave up a 5-4 loss to the Whitby Warriors.

The U11 Northmen team also made it to the final game. They lost by a single goal to the Burlington Blaze with a final score of 8-7.

In the U13 division, the Peterborough Lakers were winners after taking the final game 4-2 over the Burlington Blaze.

The Burlington Blaze won the U15 division with a 9-4 win over the Oakville Hawks.

In the U17 division, the Northmen made it to the final game but gave up a 5-3 loss to the London Blue Devils.

The Barry Burman Summer Shootout has become a tradition for many lacrosse clubs to enter and test their skills against other top clubs across the province. 


