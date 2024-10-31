Artists and writers from Orangeville Library’s After School Club feature work at Island Lake Conservation Area

October 31, 2024

Artists and storytellers from the Orangeville Public Library’s After School Club are sharing their original work at Island Lake Conservation Area. The Tales on the Trail StoryWalk, located in the Natural Playground, celebrates these young artists.

Each of the featured artists participated in writing and art workshops earlier this year. In the spring, artist Emma Pink and writer Allison Bothley led club participants on a journey to unlock their imaginations and let their creativity soar.

A storyboard showcase was held at the StoryWalk, featuring artwork and poetry created during the workshops on Oct. 28. This marked the first time the trail has showcased original, community created art.

“We are thrilled our young After School Club participants can share their creative content with the community,” said Darla Fraser, CEO of the Orangeville Public Library. “This is such an incredible way to highlight the talents of our youth and share them on a scale where their work can be celebrated by all of us.”

The Tales on the Trail StoryWalk debuted at both Island Lake Conservation Area and Terra Cotta Conservation Area in Caledon in 2023, bringing a new way for families, community members, and visitors to engage in literacy while enjoying the outdoors. Hosted in partnership with the Orangeville Public Library, Halton Hills Library, and Credit Valley Conservation, the walk features stories told over a series of storyboards leading through a walking trail.

Since its launch, the StoryWalk has hosted a rotating selection of published works highlighting various themes and stories, including books from local authors.

“Tales on the Trail is a unique recreation opportunity encouraging literacy, outdoor fitness, and engagement with nature,” Fraser added. “It seems like a natural progression to include our youth in the work that is highlighted through the StoryWalk.”

In November, a community-led content piece honouring local veterans, will be installed on the Tales on the Trail in partnership with the Museum of Dufferin.

The October After School Club program celebrated the young artists and poets from on Monday, Oct. 28 at the Natural Playground at Island Lake Conservation Area.

For more information on the After School Club or to learn about upcoming activities and events, visit orangevillelibrary.ca.

