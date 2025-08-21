Applications open for Dufferin Community Foundation’s 2025 Fall Grants

August 21, 2025

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is looking to support a number of local charities with the return of their Fall Grants.

The foundation announced on Aug. 15 that it is now accepting applications for its 2025 Fall Grants, with the addition of two new funding opportunities and more than $27,000 in funding up for grabs.

“I’ve been on the other side of the table and know what it’s like doing the work that needs to be done in the community, but having to pass the hat around all the time [for funding],” said Shirley Boxom, chair of the DCF Grants Committee. “It’s really important to open up those avenues to better and more consistent funding, given that we really couldn’t be a thriving community without our not-for-profits and charities.”

The Dufferin Community Foundation introduced the Fall Grants program for the first-time last year, with two grants –– the Arts and Culture Fund and the Environmental Fund.

The Arts and Culture Fund, valued at $2,000 each, was awarded to four local charities –– Dufferin Children and Family Services, Streams Community Hub, Caledon Meals on Wheels, and The Brave Canoe. The Environmental Fund, valued at $2,500, was awarded to the National Wildlife Foundation.

Following the response to the Fall Grant program, DCF decided to introduce two additional grants to the program –– the Dufferin Vision Fund and the Refugee Resettlement Fund.

The Dufferin Vision Fund aims to provide grants for initiatives that meet urgent community needs or promote opportunities within the county. This year’s grant will focus on funding cultural programs, services, or initiatives that improve mental health for local residents. There are three grants valued at $2,500 available.

The Dufferin Vision Fund was created in direct response to the number of applications DCF received from social service agencies for the Arts, Culture & Heritage Fund.

“Half, if not more, of the applications that we received for arts and culture grants were from social service agencies that were using the arts to heal or address their clients,” explained Boxom. “We’re recognizing how integral the arts are for mental health and wellbeing.”

The Refugee Resettlement Fund, valued at $4,000, looks to support groups that help resettle refugees in Dufferin County.

To award the grant, DCF will be using a “consensus-based grant decision.” This means the foundation will sit down with key players and members who work with refugees on resettlement and come to a group agreement on where the funds should go.

The Arts, Culture & Heritage Grant and the Environmental Fund were both brought back for the 2025 Fall Grants, with changes to the values awarded.

The Arts, Culture & Heritage Grant provides grants to organizations that advance the appreciation and awareness of the arts, community heritage, and cultural traditions within Dufferin County. The grant is available for either one or two applicants with a total amount of $13,750.

The Environmental Fund grant is aimed at organizations taking innovative approaches to community-based environmental management, including technological advances, environmental education, and stewardship of land and natural resources.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2025 Fall Grants is Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. From there, the applications will undergo a grant review process, and the recipients will be announced in early November.

To learn more about the Dufferin Community Foundation 2025 Fall Grants, visit www.dufferincommunityfoundation.ca.

