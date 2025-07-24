General News

Apple heart links local granddaughter and late grandmother together

July 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

If the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, it also sits close to the heart for a former Shelburne resident, who now lives in Orangeville.

When Jason Monette received a call from his 14-year-old daughter Ella, the last thing he expected was for her to tell him that her grandmother, who passed away nearly four years prior, had made her lunch for the day.

Ella explained to her father that while packing her lunch for school she’d picked a MacIntosh apple to take and, upon closer inspection, she’d found it had a perfect heart shape on the skin. It was a match to one her grandmother had discovered more than a decade before.

“She sent me the picture and it was the same one her grandmother found,” recalled Monette. “I stepped back a few steps. It was pretty amazing.” 

In 2014, the Free Press reported that Monette’s mother, Barbara discovered a perfectly shaped heart on her MacIntosh apple.

After a grueling winter in Shelburne, Barbara had gone out and purchased a bag of MacIntosh apples. While washing the bag of apples, she was surprised to find that one was almost completely ripened except for one spot that happened to be in the shape of a heart. 

For Barbara, the discovery felt like a profound message: It was a reminder not to lose hope and that spring will eventually arrive. 

“When I saw that apple with the perfect heart on it, I thought, with all the turmoil going on in the world it’s wonderful to come across something like this,” Barbara Monette had told the Free Press.

Barbara passed away in September 2021 at the age of 79.

Speaking with the Free Press, Monette remembered the close relationship Barbara had with her family and grandkids and described her as the kind person who always tried to help others. 

Monette said his family has viewed the discovery of the apple as a “heart-lifting” and “beautiful” coincidence, one that reminds them of their beloved mother and grandmother. 

“Grandma was reaching out to her and it was nice to see that. We know she’s happy,” Monette said.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore. New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is ...

Amanda Street residents hold block party in memory of beloved 91-year-old neighbour

By Sam Odrowski Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was ...

Orangeville Art Group featured in new exhibit celebrating 70th anniversary

By Paula Brown Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of a local not-for-profit arts ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

OBIA pauses Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits amidst changing business landscape

By Sam Odrowski A couple of annual events in the community are being put on pause this year. Taste of Orangeville, which was first hosted ...

Town consultant affirms Rotary Park is accessible

By JAMES MATTHEWS             Despite concerns from the town’s advisory committee, Orangeville’s redeveloped Rotary Park will be fully accessible. And such assurances were given by a ...

Accessibility advocates question consultation process around Rotary Parkn redevelopment

By JAMES MATTHEWS Rotary Park’s new beginning in Orangeville isn’t shaping up to be idyllic blue-sky swings and baseball games. Some people who lobby to ...

Local woman named weight-loss queen of Ontario after dropping 111 lbs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Weight loss can be daunting for many people. But what if all it took to achieve a significant weight reduction was little ...

Local groups to host rally opposing Bills 5 and 17 on Saturday

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...