General News

Animals from Northern Ontario welcomed at Orangeville and District Animal Centre

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Over 40 dogs and cats from Northern Ontario arrived at several Ontario SPCA animal centres this week, including the one in Orangeville.  

A total of 14 dogs from the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society and Constance Lake First Nation have arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres. In addition to the Orangeville and District SPCA Animal Centre, animals arrived in Orillia, Durham, York Region, and Brockville.

The animals are now being placed for adoption.

As well, 30 cats from the Kenora Cat Shelter were transported to Ontario SPCA animal centres this week to find loving homes.

The transfer of these animals comes as the Ontario SPCA’s three-day “iAdopt: Furever Homes Adoption Event” concluded on Sept. 28 and found homes for 123 animals.

“Every adoption creates a ripple effect,” says Sonya Reichel, vice president of operations at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

“When an animal finds a loving home, it not only changes that animal’s life, but it also opens up space to help another animal in need. By working with our Northern partners, we’re giving these dogs and cats a second chance.”

So far, in 2025, the Ontario SPCA has worked in Northern communities to transport out 229 animals, and help them find loving homes.

“It also partners with communities to reduce pet overpopulation through its MASH-style spay/neuter and wellness clinics,” said the Ontario SPCA in a press release.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal in need from an Ontario SPCA shelter can visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to view and read about the animals that are available for adoption.

“Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home,” said the Ontario SPCA.

Anyone who is unable to adopt can still benefit the lives of animals in their community by becoming a foster volunteer.

Animals who are too young, injured, sick, stressed, or under-socialized to thrive in an animal centre environment are housed by foster volunteers.

To learn more about the foster program, visit ontariospca.ca/foster.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Three area restaurants broken into overnight, investigation remains ongoing

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Three restaurants in the region were broken into between the late hours of Oct. 2 and the early ...

Headwaters celebrates opening of MRI suite

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has officially opened Dufferin-Caledon’s first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation hosts 2nd Annual Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer to support local cancer care

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Foundation held its second annual Hike to Fight Cancer at the Caledon Ski Club last ...

Consultant urges 37 per cent pay raise for Orangeville council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A consultant hired by the town recommends a pay raise for Orangeville’s elected officials. Marianne Love of Marianne ...

Mono committee quits in protest to council denying heritage designation

By James Matthews, Local Mono’s heritage advisory committee members resigned as a whole in protest of town council’s decision regarding a local historical farmstead property. ...

Lord Dufferin IODE to host fourth annual Fashion Show fundraiser at Tratoria Semplice

By Sam Odrowski A local not-for-profit group is hosting an annual fundraiser, where several women will dress to impress with fall and winter fashions. The ...

Headwaters invites women to a 12-hour mammogram marathon during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A marathon of mammograms is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The hospital is inviting women ages ...

Community Living Dufferin holds inaugural fundraiser, featuring Campfire Poets

By Joshua Drakes Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with ...

Celebrating local wilderness: Dufferin’s Bruce Trail Day sees record turnout

By Joshua Drakes The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club celebrated Bruce Trail Day with true outdoor spirit, bringing in nearly 170 visitors to explore the ...

From COVID car ride to community tradition: Orangeville Halloween Haunt Patrol returns

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hallowe’en is fast approaching, and an Orangeville-based house-decorating contest is returning for its sixth year. The Orangeville Hallowe’en ...