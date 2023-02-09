General News

Amaranth barn fire leads to death of livestock

February 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A fire that broke out at an Amaranth barn has resulted in the deaths of several animals. 

Dufferin OPP, along with crews from Orangeville, Shelburne and Grand Valley fire departments, attended the scene of a barn fire on 8th Line in Amaranth shortly after 6 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Police said the fire claimed the lives of several farm animals, but there were no humans injured. 

Shelburne Fire is continuing the investigation of the fire but has deemed it non-suspicious. 

Police said anyone who witnessed the fire and wishes to speak to victim services can do so by contacting Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838. 

Anyone with information regarding the fire or any suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Winterfest returns after pandemic hiatus with record turnout

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A record number of revellers embraced the season’s chill during Mono’s Winterfest 2023. Kim Heaton, Mono’s recreation director, ...

Council promises annual funding for Family Transition Place’s affordable apartment project

By Sam Odrowski More affordable housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence could be coming to Dufferin County. At its Monday (Feb. 6) meeting, ...

Orangeville council hears of Non-profit Appreciation Week’s returns for second year

By Sam Odrowski The 2nd Annual Non-profit Sector Appreciation Week is being celebrated Feb. 13 to 19, and with it comes an opportunity for the ...

County looks for community input to guide strategic plan

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County is calling on local residents, businesses, community groups and stakeholders to share their input on plans ...