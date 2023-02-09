Amaranth barn fire leads to death of livestock

February 9, 2023

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A fire that broke out at an Amaranth barn has resulted in the deaths of several animals.

Dufferin OPP, along with crews from Orangeville, Shelburne and Grand Valley fire departments, attended the scene of a barn fire on 8th Line in Amaranth shortly after 6 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Police said the fire claimed the lives of several farm animals, but there were no humans injured.

Shelburne Fire is continuing the investigation of the fire but has deemed it non-suspicious.

Police said anyone who witnessed the fire and wishes to speak to victim services can do so by contacting Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

Anyone with information regarding the fire or any suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

