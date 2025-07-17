Headline News

Amanda Street residents hold block party in memory of beloved 91-year-old neighbour

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday.

Gertrud Evans was the “heart and soul” of Amanda Street, according to her neighbours. She often socialized, shared vegetables from her garden, sent Christmas cards (with milkbones for her neighbours’ dogs), and always remembered everyone’s name.

Evans adored the children in the neighbourhood, and they adored her as well.

“She was the gem in our neighbourhood.,” said Jamie Rose, one of Evans’ neighbours. “All of the neighbours knew her and loved her.”

For Evans’ 90th birthday on July 10, 2023, Amanda Street residents organized a block party – and made it into an annual tradition, celebrating again in 2024.

She passed away on May 18 of this year, but her neighbours still held a block party to celebrate her birthday and life on Thursday, July 10.

“Since her passing in May, that celebration now carries even deeper meaning. It reminds us of the community she helped build, simply by being herself,” said Rose.

Block party attendees shared memories and funny stories about Evans before doing a toast with a German wine in her honour.

“Born in Germany right before the Second World War, she lived a life marked by quiet strength, resilience, and an infectious joy that touched everyone around her,” said Rose. “Well into her 90s, Gertrud remained fiercely independent — mowing her lawn, taking out the trash, and tending to a lush garden she took immense pride in. You name it, she did it. She was a remarkable woman who lived with grace and purpose.”

While Evans had no children of her own, she embraced her neighbours as family and enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood and life during WWII.

“Her warm presence on the patio — often with the neighbourhood cat curled up beside her — became a comforting and familiar sight. She knew almost everyone on the street, and we all knew her.”

Evans was a passionate Blue Jays fan and could discuss games as well as players’ names with great detail, even at 91.

“Her sharp memory, humour, and bright spirit made her a joy to be around,” said Rose.

“There isn’t a day that goes by when we don’t think of Gertrud. Her kindness, positivity, and stories brought us together, and her legacy continues to inspire us. She was truly one of a kind — a rare gem whose light will never fade.

“She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”


