Amanda Narvali explores the risks and benefits of AI technology

July 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in all sectors has been the topic of many discussions. From the question of the ethics of these tools to social impacts, how it affects jobs and more, the use of AI can be incredibly controversial.

On Saturday, July 12 at 2 p.m. the Orangeville Public Library welcomes Amanda Narvali, opening the floor for her to share on the complexities of AI use.

“Be a part of this thought-provoking talk that dives into the fundamentals of artificial intelligence — what it is and why tech companies are racing to develop it,” reads a press release from the Town of Orangeville.

“Drawing on her research in ethics and feminist philosophy, Narvali will examine how AI shapes society, touching on the ways it can perpetuate bias in areas like gender inequality.”

Narvali holds an MA in philosophy from Western University and a BA in philosophy and creative writing from the University of Guelph. She is currently working towards her Doctorate of Philosophy at the University of Guelph.

Her doctoral research is focused on the gendered harms of artificial intelligence, shedding light on areas like the harm of AI-generated pornography and the risks and benefits of data-based approaches to health.

“Join us for a timely exploration of both the promise and pitfalls of this powerful technology,” said the Town of Orangeville.

The Expert in the Library event will be held on Saturday, July 12 at 2 p.m. at the Mill Street Library.

To register visit orangevillelibrary.ca/ExploringAI.


