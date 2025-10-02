Alliston Hornets start new season strong, remaining undefeated after four games

By Brian Lockhart

The Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Alliston Hornets remain undefeated for the 2025/26 season after a win over the Huntsville Otters on the weekend.

It was a road game for the Alliston squad when they travelled to Huntsville to take on the Otters on Sunday, Sept. 28.

It was a 1-1 tie in the Sunday game after Alliston scored first and was matched with a goal from the Otters.

Jacob Jackson got the first-period Hornets goal.

The Hornets took command of the game in the second period, scoring four unanswered goals to lead 5-1 with one period remaining.

In the second period, two Alliston goals came from Duncan Grube, while Will Millington and Jackson each got one.

In the third period, the Hornets increased their lead to 6-1 when Will Hopcraft hit the back of the Otters’ net.

Huntsville scored its second goal 7:50 into the final frame.

Ben Smith got the final goal of the night to give the Hornets a 7-2 win.

The Hornets are now undefeated after four games and have taken an early lead in the North Carruthers Division standings. They are the only undefeated team in the Division.

The Stayner Siskins have slotted into second place with a 4-1 record.

They are followed by the Orillia Terriers, Penetang Kings, and Innisfil Spartans.

The Hornets will return to home ice at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Friday, Oct. 3, when they will host the Muskoka Bears.

Game time is 7:30 p.m

