Sports

Alliston Hornets start new season strong, remaining undefeated after four games

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Alliston Hornets remain undefeated for the 2025/26 season after a win over the Huntsville Otters on the weekend.

It was a road game for the Alliston squad when they travelled to Huntsville to take on the Otters on Sunday, Sept. 28.

It was a 1-1 tie in the Sunday game after Alliston scored first and was matched with a goal from the Otters.

Jacob Jackson got the first-period Hornets goal.

The Hornets took command of the game in the second period, scoring four unanswered goals to lead 5-1 with one period remaining.

In the second period, two Alliston goals came from Duncan Grube, while Will Millington and Jackson each got one.

In the third period, the Hornets increased their lead to 6-1 when Will Hopcraft hit the back of the Otters’ net.

Huntsville scored its second goal 7:50 into the final frame.

Ben Smith got the final goal of the night to give the Hornets a 7-2 win.

The Hornets are now undefeated after four games and have taken an early lead in the North Carruthers Division standings. They are the only undefeated team in the Division.

The Stayner Siskins have slotted into second place with a 4-1 record.

They are followed by the Orillia Terriers, Penetang Kings, and Innisfil Spartans.

The Hornets will return to home ice at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Friday, Oct. 3, when they will host the Muskoka Bears.

Game time is 7:30 p.m


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Explore, learn, and connect: Bruce Trail Day coming to Riverside Woods Nature Reserve

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club is hosting a free event at Riverside Woods Nature Reserve to celebrate ...

County of Dufferin to donate decommissioned ambulance to West Africa

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A decommissioned ambulance from the Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) is being repurposed and shipped to West Africa ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Youth charged with armed robbery of downtown Orangeville business twice in three days

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one male in connection with an armed robbery at a retail store ...

Orangeville sets wheels moving toward traffic bylaw overhaul

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITAITVE REPORTER Orangeville brought a streamlined bylaw to residents that it hopes will address some of the issues broached by ...

Majority of survey respondents oppose bylaw regulating firearms in Mono, council considers limiting scope to residential areas

By JAMES MATTHEWS Recent survey results in Mono indicate much opposition against council adopting a bylaw to regulate the discharge of firearms. A staff report ...

Orangeville’s ninth annual autism walk brings community together in support of inclusivity

Fendley Park was abuzz with activity last Sunday, Sept. 28, as organizations from across Dufferin-Caledon gathered to raise money for autism support groups across the ...

Local dentist receives Canadian Business Excellence Award

By Brian Lockhart The Canadian Business Excellence Awards, presented annually by Excellence Canada, have recognized Dr. Raj Khanuja of Headwaters Dental in Orangeville for his ...

Mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive to return in support of Orangeville Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s annual #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive is coming to the community on Saturday, Oct. 4. ...

County of Dufferin Paramedic Services implementing Medical Priority Dispatch System

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Changes are coming to 9-1-1 medical call dispatch in Dufferin County. The County of Dufferin announced in a ...