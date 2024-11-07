Alder pool swim meet

By Paula Brown Dufferin County residents are putting the grief they’ve felt from the loss of a loved one on display through a month-long art ...

By Sam Odrowski The Poppy Campaign is well underway in Orangeville, with roughly 160 businesses taking part, raising funds for local Veterans and spreading the ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s municipal staff salaries are on the lower end of the competitive range compared to other municipalities. That’s one of the findings ...

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are seeking assistance from the public in solving a home invasion and robbery investigation in Orangeville. ...