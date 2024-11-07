Alder pool swim meet

November 7, 2024 · 0 Comments
We are volunteer swim officials (Breakers Swim Team) who just assisted at a two-day swim meet at your wonderful new pool (Alder Recreation Centre).
We would like to communicate our thanks to the organizers of a great swim meet. It was a special treat to volunteer at the first large area swim meet in the new pool. The pool and facilities were great. Lots of volunteers were there to help and to make us feel welcome. We would also like to commend the pool staff for showing the utmost care for the safety of swimmers throughout the entire weekend. The youth were in good hands.
Thanks to the Orangeville Otters and others for putting together an incredible swim meet. The swimmers had a wonderful time of competition and friendship. The officials are to be commended for their participation.
Finally, thanks to all of you who helped approve and create this wonderful swimming facility.
Kevin Larson, Kincardine
Stewart Nutt, Southampton