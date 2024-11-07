Letters to the Editor

Alder pool swim meet

November 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments


We are volunteer swim officials (Breakers Swim Team) who just assisted at a two-day swim meet at your wonderful new pool (Alder Recreation Centre).
We would like to communicate our thanks to the organizers of a great swim meet.  It was a special treat to volunteer at the first large area swim meet in the new pool.  The pool and facilities were great.  Lots of volunteers were there to help and to make us feel welcome. We would also like to commend the pool staff for showing the utmost care for the safety of swimmers throughout the entire weekend. The youth were in good hands.  
Thanks to the Orangeville Otters and others for putting together an incredible swim meet. The swimmers had a wonderful time of competition and friendship. The officials are to be commended for their participation.
Finally, thanks to all of you who helped approve and create this wonderful swimming facility.  

Kevin Larson, Kincardine
Stewart Nutt, Southampton


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Butterfly Bereavement Project on display at Headwaters Hospital

By Paula Brown Dufferin County residents are putting the grief they’ve felt from the loss of a loved one on display through a month-long art ...

An act of Remembrance: Annual Poppy Campaign supports Orangeville’s Veterans and their families

By Sam Odrowski The Poppy Campaign is well underway in Orangeville, with roughly 160 businesses taking part, raising funds for local Veterans and spreading the ...

Orangeville management salaries fall short, says consultant

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s municipal staff salaries are on the lower end of the competitive range compared to other municipalities. That’s one of the findings ...

Police seek public’s help in solving Orangeville home invasion, robbery investigation

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are seeking assistance from the public in solving a home invasion and robbery investigation in Orangeville. ...