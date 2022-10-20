Municipal candidates share platforms ahead of election

Education is key in the voting process.

And to ensure Orangeville residents are educated on those running for mayor, deputy mayor and councillor in the Oct. 24 municipal election, local candidates shared their platforms with the Citizen.

Here is what the 16 candidates in Orangeville shared about their campaigns, starting with those running for mayor.

Jeff Patterson

My platform has two primary objectives – stop tax increases for the next four years (I’m an accountant, good with numbers) and do more for our seniors.

The sources of funds to eliminate tax increases: the sale of the rail lands (not having to pay taxes of $500,000/year to Peel); the $500,000+ annual savings from the transition to the OPP; and use one-third of the $32 million of cash proceeds from the sale of the rail lands, all to cushion the impact of inflation. This $10 million equals the taxes paid by Orangeville during land ownership. The remaining $22 million can be used to pay down debt and/or fund required capital infrastructure projects.

Seniors need more long-term care beds. Let’s work in collaboration with the province to create more beds plus a learning centre to train health care professionals and create lasting careers.

Ongoing improvement of our community is my overarching goal.

Jeremy Williams

My platform can be summed up by a focus on the basics. Roads, sidewalks and infrastructure over vanity projects.

Parks that are beautiful, rec centres and libraries kept working and maintained while controlling their budgets.

Good governance means including our citizens in decisions. Too often a council will forget about those they serve. It’s not enough to inform people after the fact.

Above all else, my highest priority is to limit taxes both now and in the long term.

We also need to improve our water quality and make it more affordable. We can’t do that unless we make the effort to look for solutions.

In this day and age, it’s easy to lose focus on what matters. The basics. For more details, please visit JeremyDWilliams.com

Lisa Post, incumbent councillor

My vision for Orangeville is a place where businesses prosper, our neighbourhoods flourish and our children come back to live and raise their families. A town where people of all ages and in all stages of life can thrive. A community that is sustainable and can stand up to future challenges. We can accomplish this vision with a focus on affordability by meeting inflationary pressures with budget constraints.

Safe, equitable community building that prioritizes infrastructure maintenance, accessibility and neighbourhood safety is key and I want to ensure better community participation in decision making.

Your voice should be reflected as we build the Orangeville we all want to live in and I am committed to re-instating the Mayor’s Youth Committee, implementing a Seniors Advisory Table and hosting regular town hall forums.

Four years ago, I committed to bringing integrity, honesty and an open mind to Council chambers and working hard to represent the diverse voices in our community and that is a promise kept. I will continue to represent our community with professionalism and collaboration from the Mayor’s office.

Kim Reid

No response.

Deputy Mayor Candidates

There are two people running for deputy mayor in Orangeville, a position that requires attendance to county council meetings and voting on issues impacting all of Dufferin. Here are their platforms:

Todd Taylor, incumbent councillor

Availability to Residents: Orangeville needs strong communicators on council. The town should have someone that is accessible, listens to resident concerns, has strong follow up, and problem-solving skills. This is my strength.

Future Development: Land is not in an abundance of supply in Orangeville. Development has to be appropriate for Orangeville. We are not Mississauga or Brampton – our town has small town charm. Any infill projects must fit within the look and feel of the area, otherwise my vote will be NO. (eg. Broadway condos)

$32 Million: Our town has never had so much money in the bank. EVER. In my view, this is the People’s Money. We will all have a say on what this funding is spent on. Politicians will not decide – the people of Orangeville will through public consultations.

Key town projects must be completed: Hansen Street Bridge, Rotary Park revitalization, Downtown Park, Tony Rose Improvements.

Trevor Castiglione

I have lived in Orangeville over 40 years. I have a no-nonsense and outspoken manner about me. I am motivated, passionate and I say it the way it is, I don’t play around.

I have an uncompromising leadership style, a take-no-prisoners bluntness. I like to acquire all the facts and information so that I can make an informed decision.

I believe in voicing my concerns when all the information isn’t being put forward and when something doesn’t seem right, making sure that all the facts are heard and listening to the people – truly listening.

Politicians face criticism from the electorate and those who couldn’t be bothered to vote. Politics is one realm where it seems everyone has an opinion. It’s not an easy job and it’s not for everyone.

People like myself want to serve the public to make things better for their neighbors, friends, families and communities.

THE VOICE WE DESERVE.

Councillor Candidates

There are five councillor seats in the Town of Orangeville. Here are their platforms:

Joe Andrews, incumbent

My re-election platform was formed from my role as councillor during this term of Orangeville Council and my over 30 years of being extensively embedded in this community.

My platform focuses on maintaining a hardline on residential tax increases while adopting a plan to tackle inflationary concerns. Addressing the implementation and completion of infrastructure projects in a timely fashion. Strategically examine how best to utilize the financial windfall from the sale of the Orangeville Railway lands. Tackle the increasing challenges of affordable housing and properly targeted in-fill development. Continue to advocate and support our growing senior population. Ensure the safety in our community through the continuation of properly implemented traffic practices. And foster our geographic location while championing our investment ready community and workforce.

With a growing community, having my experienced voice on the council table will ensure things will get done for Orangeville.

Grant Spence

My platform is as follows and has expanded greatly with my time spent visiting town residents over the past month:

Representing the community’s voice with my presence at council. Emphasis on improving community safety on our roadways, common parks, and walkways. Further investment in parks and recreation, including more employees and creating a training facility. Supporting our local food bank with an annual commitment to funding. Developing housing and a shelter with a focus, for those in need. Improving local transit and taxi options. Ongoing review of the town’s vaccine mandate and policy. Developing a plan for a permanent indoor/outdoor venue for live music and performance. Prioritizing the opening of the barricade near Hansen and College, as residents in the area are asking for it to be removed.

Peggy Bond

My election platform focuses on prioritizing the basics of municipal government’s purpose and responsibilities. My first priority is to carefully spend our residents’ tax dollars efficiently and wisely to ensure infrastructure, programs and services are in place to benefit our residents at large.

Eliminating wasteful spending on items that do not provide tangible benefits to our residents is an important part of that goal.

Listening and including our community member’s input on local matters such as parking, speed limits and recreation equipment needs for their neighbourhood parks is also important to me.

Finally, removing the current Covid-19 vaccine mandates for the staff, contactors, elected council members and volunteers, and inviting those who have been affected by this policy back to work is critical.

It’s time to unify our town and be Team Orangeville instead of the current “us” vs “them” division created and stoked by our politicians and media.

Debbie Sherwood, incumbent

I have been a resident of Orangeville for over 40 years and have raised my family here.

I am a retired tax collector/deputy treasurer having worked in Municipal Government in a Financial Role for over 35 years. My finance experience has proven to be an asset during this term of council.

I want to hold the line on tax increases; ensure we have affordable recreation services for youth and seniors; protect our environment, heritage and culture, and promote Orangeville as a desirable place to live, visit, shop, work, play and do business.

To ensure the residents of Orangeville have experienced representation that looks out for their interests, is spending your hard-earned dollars wisely, ensuring services are maintained, debt is controlled and we build our reserves, I will always act in your best interest.

As an experienced voice, I would be honored to serve the residents on Council once again.

Andy Macintosh, incumbent

My campaign platform is quite simple, stay the course, continue with minimal tax increase as we have been seeing, 0.83 per cent in 2022, and 0.97 per cent in 2021, achieved in the middle of a pandemic and with no cuts to service.

We have had a council that has brought dignity back to the council chambers and my goal is to continue this.

I will try to work with the new council to ensure that this cooperation carries on. When you have a council that works together you get things done for the citizens of Orangeville.

Rick Stevens

My platform is fairly simple – I am not coming in thinking I can change the world; I just want what’s best for YOU!

Orangeville Town Council needs to stop the wasteful and unnecessary spending. Present Council voted 6 – 1 to have our transit free for riders for two years. That equates to over $500,000 in lost revenue. I am open to help out those that need help but to simple remove the fare is outrageous.

Control our property taxes, year one 0 per cent. Years two, three and four, 1 per cent each year.

Improve our trails, outdoor parks and our recreation centres.

Improve our roads and sidewalks.

Improve our street parking.

Offer more services while keeping our staff accountable.

Now is the time for change! Some councillors ride on the coat tails of others, not me, I will be a new voice and a person who listens as well. I’m dedicated, honest and passionate about Orangeville.

For those that don’t know me, I will work hard and I am here to work for you!! Go to my web site, rickstevens.ca to find out more about me.

Nick Garisto

My campaign platform is as follows:

I would like more open government and fewer closed meetings.

Control taxation, work with the council to keep taxes under control.

Take care of our existing businesses and attracting new businesses and industries to create jobs for our residences.

Safety is a big priority and I want to make sure to work with our emergency services so they can succeed in giving our community the best health and safety.

Recreation – I will work with our community to ensure we are creating a better opportunity for our youth and seniors.

I would like to take this opportunity to work for our community as a councillor over the next four years.

James Jackson

There are several issues of concern like our water and sewage, roads and other infrastructure.

With us coming out of a pandemic we need to watch our nickels and dimes. I truly believe we can help the people and do it fiscally. What we need in our town is what I am calling the three A’s: Availability, Affordability and Accessibility for all.

I bring a different perspective with a different lens to the table. I bring the voice that is hardly heard, not heard or worse – never heard. My disease (MS) opened my mind and my eyes. I want to hear from the people and I would rather set a day aside to read and hear the thoughts of the people of our great community.

There are a great many in our town who are like myself. I will champion everyone from our seniors, disabled, able, youth – everyone.

My biggest message is I have found nobody who has come out with MS has ever won a seat in any of the three levels of government. Well, I want to be the first to show most of all when the odds are against you rise up and say YES I CAN!

Please help me to help you by allowing me to be what I have said at that table, a true age of accessibility for all.

Tess Prendergast

I will speak out for equity, the environment and family. I will bring a community minded, collaborative and progressive voice to council.

My vision for Orangeville is that of a strong town – one that promotes active transportation, walkable neighbourhoods, transit that connects our community, responsible development that balances our historic charm and cultural heritage with the needs of a growing and aging population, and a town that always considers and is accountable to the taxpayer.

Responsible Resident-First Decision Making: Obtain input of residents while decision making to ensure high property taxes are spent responsibly prior to implementing decisions.

Advocate for minimal property tax increase.

Ensure all voices and perspectives are considered when making balanced decisions.

Consideration for the Climate: Build a sustainable Orangeville for future generations.

Promote partnerships between community organizations and residents, while sourcing provincial and federal grants to finance environmental initiatives.

Equitable Access to Quality Municipal Services: Provide municipal services that reflect and grow with our community. Ensure there is balanced access to recreational facilities and equitable programming from seniors to young children, and everyone in between.

Ximena Butko

1. Property taxes and Municipal Budget: Through balancing different needs and identifying priorities, I believe we can target resources in a time of fiscal constraint. Our community requires a local government that is accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient.

2. Local Business Growth: By taking action to ensure that our community is a place where new investments are welcomed and local businesses can thrive.

3. Affordable and Attainable Housing: Alongside bringing together individuals and agencies in this wonderful community, we can promote planning and permit approvals and use Orangeville’s zoning powers to expand housing opportunities.

