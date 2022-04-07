April 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

The recent “confidence and supply” agreement forged between the minority government Liberals, and the NDP is clearly a step in the right direction. That is, if one wants to take Canada a step closer to a more robust, democratic government that finally represents the majority of the voters. It is hoped this will be the first of many steps toward coalition governments, where our national and provincial leaders must by necessity learn to work together and seek consensus to govern. If the Canadian electorate wanted one party to form a government, then 50% or more of them would vote for that one party.

But they don’t and that’s the point. One is tempted to ask, who is in charge here anyway? Shouldn’t parties do as the voter’s command? Or should leaders like Justin Trudeau or Doug Ford govern as if they enjoy the support of the majority of the electorate, when in reality they don’t even come close. It’s not surprising at all that Canadians become so angry with their governments. They were never elected by the majority in the first place, so whatever they do is bound to upset a lot of people!

I commend both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Singh for blazing this trail which will hopefully culminate with electoral reform. Coalition governments will then become the norm. Policies passed will reflect the will of the majority of voters and less time will be wasted on vitriolic posturing where nothing of substance is done to address the real problems of the day.

To watch the Conservatives lose their minds over this is truly unimaginative. It was in 2004 when their former leader, Stephen Harper threatened then Prime Minister Paul Martin that if he tried to call an early election, he would seek some arrangement with the opposition parties. At the time he wrote to NDP leader Jack Layton and BQ leader Gilles Duceppe asking them to join him in preparing a letter to the Governor General Adrienne Clarkson. As Gilles Duceppe recalled, Harper wanted them to tell her that instead of launching an election when asked by Martin, she should instead consult the opposition leaders and the one who finished second – Harper – would become Prime Minister.

So, after federal elections in 2019 and 2021, Trudeau and Singh create an agreement that allows their two parties to respect the will of the people and avoid an unnecessary election. Canada gets a government and policies they actually voted for! Conservatives were ok with this in 2004, but I guess since it freezes them out of power for 3 more years, in their eyes this is now an afront to democracy.

It’s this type of partisan hysterics that we can all do without, and this governing arrangement will begin to do just that.

Mark Hauck

Orangeville, ON

Readers Comments (0)