General News

106th International Plowing Match returns this September to highlight Ontario’s agricultural living

July 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Riley Murphy

The 106th International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM) is set to return this Sept. in Grassie, West Lincoln, Niagara Region, and tickets are available now.

Thousands will be descending on the event from all over the province to experience a mix of agriculture, innovation, entertainment and family-friendly fun.

Ontario’s agricultural heritage will be on full display, while creating the future of farming through world-class plowing competitions, a tented city, educational exhibits, livestock displays, live entertainment, food vendors, and family fun zones, said organizers in a media release.

The IPM will have plowing competitions, numerous opportunities to learn about agriculture, hundreds of vendors and exhibitors with large and small equipment, lifestyle items, a wide variety of food, and an RV Park.

This celebration of agricultural living showcases much of what our province, and local communities, has to offer.

As the IPM is being held in Niagara this year, attendees can also experience the local surrounding wineries. 

Six local wineries will serve their product at the event.

Many different surrounding industries will be on display, including peaches, apples, grapes, corn, chickens, dairy, and much more.

Heavily agricultural areas can take advantage of the various agricultural equipment available at the IPM.

Organizers of the event shared representatives from the agricultural sector will be present and available to answer any questions.

“We’re really proud to showcase our local community and all the people on the committees are very proud to give back to our community,” said Renate McGillivray, Chair of the IPM 2025 Local Organizing Committee.

She said profits generated by the IPM are donated to groups and organizations within the local community where the event is hosted.

The event will run from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20. 

Tickets are available for purchase at www.plowingmatch.org/ipm2025/visitor-info/tickets.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore. New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is ...

Amanda Street residents hold block party in memory of beloved 91-year-old neighbour

By Sam Odrowski Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was ...

Orangeville Art Group featured in new exhibit celebrating 70th anniversary

By Paula Brown Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of a local not-for-profit arts ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

OBIA pauses Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits amidst changing business landscape

By Sam Odrowski A couple of annual events in the community are being put on pause this year. Taste of Orangeville, which was first hosted ...

Town consultant affirms Rotary Park is accessible

By JAMES MATTHEWS             Despite concerns from the town’s advisory committee, Orangeville’s redeveloped Rotary Park will be fully accessible. And such assurances were given by a ...

Accessibility advocates question consultation process around Rotary Parkn redevelopment

By JAMES MATTHEWS Rotary Park’s new beginning in Orangeville isn’t shaping up to be idyllic blue-sky swings and baseball games. Some people who lobby to ...

Local woman named weight-loss queen of Ontario after dropping 111 lbs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Weight loss can be daunting for many people. But what if all it took to achieve a significant weight reduction was little ...

Local groups to host rally opposing Bills 5 and 17 on Saturday

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...