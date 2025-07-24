106th International Plowing Match returns this September to highlight Ontario’s agricultural living

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Riley Murphy

The 106th International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM) is set to return this Sept. in Grassie, West Lincoln, Niagara Region, and tickets are available now.

Thousands will be descending on the event from all over the province to experience a mix of agriculture, innovation, entertainment and family-friendly fun.

Ontario’s agricultural heritage will be on full display, while creating the future of farming through world-class plowing competitions, a tented city, educational exhibits, livestock displays, live entertainment, food vendors, and family fun zones, said organizers in a media release.

The IPM will have plowing competitions, numerous opportunities to learn about agriculture, hundreds of vendors and exhibitors with large and small equipment, lifestyle items, a wide variety of food, and an RV Park.

This celebration of agricultural living showcases much of what our province, and local communities, has to offer.

As the IPM is being held in Niagara this year, attendees can also experience the local surrounding wineries.

Six local wineries will serve their product at the event.

Many different surrounding industries will be on display, including peaches, apples, grapes, corn, chickens, dairy, and much more.

Heavily agricultural areas can take advantage of the various agricultural equipment available at the IPM.

Organizers of the event shared representatives from the agricultural sector will be present and available to answer any questions.

“We’re really proud to showcase our local community and all the people on the committees are very proud to give back to our community,” said Renate McGillivray, Chair of the IPM 2025 Local Organizing Committee.

She said profits generated by the IPM are donated to groups and organizations within the local community where the event is hosted.

The event will run from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.plowingmatch.org/ipm2025/visitor-info/tickets.

Readers Comments (0)