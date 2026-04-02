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Youth encouraged to apply for eight-week position with Dufferin OPP

April 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Applications for the 2026 Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI) are being accepted at the Ontario Provincial Police’s Dufferin Detachment.

The initiative runs for eight weeks through the summer and provides youth with meaningful work experience while strengthening community safety and engagement.

“Running from July to August, the YIPI program places students in OPP detachments across the province, where they work alongside officers and civilian members supporting both administrative and community‑focused initiatives. Originally created to strengthen relationships between police and youth, YIPI has grown into a valuable community‑building and recruitment program,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

“During their placement, YIPI students assist with a wide range of duties, including administrative tasks such as records management, reception support, document processing, presentations, and information cataloguing. Students also support community events and outreach initiatives by participating in public safety programs, crime prevention education, youth and senior engagement, mentoring initiatives, and local partnerships.”

Contributing to special projects, developing media and engagement materials, assisting Auxiliary and Fleet Management units, attending court, and observing select police functions (where appropriate) are a few of the opportunities YIPI participants will have.

“The program also offers professional development through leadership training, certifications, goal setting, and exposure to specialized OPP units such as Investigation, Marine, K9, and Forensic Identification,” said Dufferin OPP. “Priority consideration is given to youth who may face barriers to employment or who reflect the diversity of the communities the OPP serves.”

Countless former YIPI students have pursued careers with the OPP as police officers, special constables, and civilian members, often citing the program as the catalyst for their career path.

Anyone who is ages 15 to 18, eligible to work in Canada, currently enrolled in secondary school, successfully completes background clearance and is a resident of Dufferin County, can apply for the YIPI program.

To apply, submit a resume, short essay or cover letter describing why you would benefit from the program, and what skills, strengths or perspectives you would bring to the role.

Applications can be emailed to Amy Lynn Pitton of the Dufferin OPP at amy-lynn.pitton@opp.ca.

For more information, contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 519-942-1711 or stop by to speak in person at 390 C Line, Orangeville.


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