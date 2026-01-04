Yellow Briar IODE presents donation of knitted goods to Beacon Outreach Ministry

By Joshua Drakes

As winter settles into full swing in Orangeville and the wider Dufferin County, warm clothing remains in demand.

To help make up for a growing need in securing warm clothing, the Yellow Briar IODE is making connections between community organizations across town to make sure those looking to give can reach those needing to receive.

On Monday, Dec. 15, the IODE presented a large collection of hand-knit items to The Beacon Outreach Ministry. These items included knitted hats and scarves, along with other warm clothing for the winter, made by the Orange thREADs stitchery group.

The items were warmly received by The Beacon, with Rebecca Contin, outreach manager, saying they fit right into the program’s communal atmosphere.

“The Beacon has always been a place that feels like a big family,” she said. “It started years and years ago, and it was created as a place to just be yourself and feel safe. We run Monday and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and it’s open to everyone to just come in and be social, and have a good time. We play games, do some arts and crafts, that kind of thing.”

The Beacon operates out of and is supported by St. Mark’s Anglican Church, at 5 First Avenue, Orangeville. It is a completely drop-in event, and everyone is welcome. Community members are invited to drop in on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, not just for activities, but also guest speakers and fellowship.

Despite typically making donations to seniors’ groups, the Yellow Briar IODE decided this year to support The Beacon because they were impressed by the commitment it shows to the community on a regular basis.

Deb Pearce of the Yellow Briar IODE said they also felt seniors have been well taken care of this year, so they refocused on broader needs.

“We used to do the seniors, but we felt that seniors are well taken care of in this community, and there are a lot of other needs in our community,” she said. “And so we thought we would adopt The Beacon this year, so we reached out to Rebecca, who does a phenomenal job here of running this for as long as she has. It’s a great program for people to just feel safe. They do some kitchen stuff sometimes, and coloring, and just hang out. It’s a very good program, and very welcoming.”

Pearce also made sure to highlight the donated goods from Orange thREADs.

“We want to mention and acknowledge Orange thREADs, the ladies from the library. They knit and donate all of the knitted goods, so we’re extremely grateful to them,” she said.

The IODE, the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire, is a long-running women’s charity that has been operating for 125 years since its founding in 1900 by Margaret Polson Murray of Montreal.

The Yellow Briar chapter has been active since 1985, and is currently celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Since its inception, the chapter has been active in charity work, donating to the Orangeville hospital, supporting Family Transition Place, Theatre Orangeville, and many more initiatives across town.

The donations made are the culmination of long-standing cooperation between community groups across Orangeville and the wider Dufferin County, who always come together in times of need to ensure people aren’t abandoned but feel heard, appreciated, and cared for.

