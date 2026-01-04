Year in Review 2025
January 3, 2026 ·
Attention Readers!
For the first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2026, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows of the second half of last year.
The first half of our 2025 Year in Review shared some of the most significant stories impacting our readers from January to May.
This week, we’re publishing the second half of our 2025 Year in Review with all of the highlights from June to December.
Now, without any further ado, here’s a look at the year that was!
June 5
- A roadway that is commonly used by Orangeville residents travelling to Bolton, and vice-versa, has made CAA’s 2025 Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list this year. CAA announced this morning (June 5) that Highway 50, Caledon, ranks seventh, with the areas where it intersects Coleraine Drive and Albion Vaughn Road creating the most frustration for drivers.
- A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who worked as a Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) nurse for nearly 40 years and was the organization’s first-ever lactation consultant, received a King Charles III Coronation Medal last month for her dedication to the community. Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones presented Berger with the award on May 9.
- A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of County Road 24 and 109 saw smoke bellowing from a nearby property, after a pressurized containers in a storage building were infringed by fire, creating an explosion around 2 a.m. on June 2. No injuries were reported.
- A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was denied the opportunity. Instead, 12 people with the Upper Grand Black Parents Council (BPC) sat in the gallery during the May 27 meeting, wearing shirts that said “keep Black kids safe.” The group, with members from Rockwood, Guelph and Orangeville, included parents, graduates and elementary and high school students. UGDSB officials said two delegations were denied because they did not fit with any items on the agenda.
- The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and sang their hearts out. The 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival returned to the downtown core over the weekend, featuring more than 50 touring blues and jazz bands, who were mostly Canadian. Bands took over stages on Broadway, Alexandra Park and the Opera House, from May 30 to June 1.
- The Town of Grand Valley marked the anniversary of a tornado that swept through and devastated the community 40 years ago. Residents gathered at the Grand Valley and District Community Centre, located at 90 Main St. N, on Saturday (May 31), for a commemorative event marking the 40th anniversary since the 1985 tornado hit Grand Valley.
June 12
- The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank with a new electric delivery vehicle. The Food Bank took delivery of a brand-new Nissan Ariya EV on Tuesday, June 3, at its Commerce Road location in Orangeville.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Brampton resident with Theft Under $5,000 after an incident where approximately $600 worth of butter was stolen.
- Ram Rodeo came to the Orangeville Fairgrounds on June 7 and 8 with cowboys and cowgirls facing off in a variety of competitions. The event saw record-breaking attendance with close to 4,000 people turning out over the weekend.
- Bethell Hospice celebrated 15 years since opening its doors with a themed Garden Party. Invitees were invited to bask in the history of Bethell Hospice palliative care and walk the surrounding therapeutic gardens.
June 19
- The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass Community Church in Orangeville with 866 participants taking part in a family-friendly five-kilometre run/walk and 10.5-kilometre run through the scenic trails of the Island Lake Conservation Area. The run raised $64,000 to food banks and elementary school nutrition programs in Dufferin County.
- The second annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Red Bag campaign came to Grand Valley and Waldemar from June 8 to 15, and saw community members donated more than 5,000 pounds of food.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a youth in relation to a threat made towards a local high school. On May 23, just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a social media message threatening the safety and wellbeing at a local high school. With the assistance of the Dufferin County OPP Major Crime Unit, the source was quickly identified, and a youth was placed into police custody.
June 26
- Bear sightings have been happening just southeast of Orangeville. The Ontario government recently issued a statement warning the public of bear sightings in the area of Snowberry Court and Birch Haven in Caledon Village. All of the reported bear sightings have involved items such as outdoor garbage and birdfeeders.
- The Mono Tennis Club partnered with Tennis Canada to host a special wheelchair tennis event at the Mono Centre Club on Saturday, June 21. The Mono Tennis Club is celebrating improvements to their courts, thanks to provincial and federal infrastructure grants which provided nearly $500,000. The club designed a new entrance and court-side area that is accessible for people who use a wheelchair.
- Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign. The campaign, which looks to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the community, has enabled Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) to purchase new equipment and upgrade key areas. The campaign has enabled the purchase of an MRI machine and advanced CT scanner, renovations to its X-ray room, the deployment of 3D Tomosynthesis Mammography technology and upgrades to its Hemodialysis Unit.
July 3
- Thousands of Canadians actively volunteer their time to conserve nature. Among those Canadians is Mono resident John Riley, who was one of 19 individuals recognized with a King Charles III Coronation Medal for their exceptional contributions to nature conservation in Canada. Riley is a regional conservation champion and was recognized by the Nature Conservancy of Canada at a recent ceremony held on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula.
- Plans are progressing for a new cement pump track to be built around the Orangeville Lions Club’s BMX Park at the Alder Street Parklands. Orangeville Lions Club members gathered at the BMX Park on June 23 for a $50,000 cheque presentation with Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor and manager of community services Heather Savage. The $50,000 donation is the first half of the Lions’ $100,000 commitment to build a pump track, with an observation deck and shade shelters. The total cost of the project is $480,000, and the Town of Orangeville will provide $380,000 for its construction.
- The Dufferin-Peel District School Board (DPCDSB) was among four Ontario school boards to be placed under “supervision” of the Ministry of Education last week. The move came following an investigation into the finances of the DPCDSB, along with the Toronto District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board, and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.
July 10
- The long-anticipated documentary film, “Northmen Way,” premiered at Theatre Orangeville on Thursday, July 3, to a full house of local residents who came to see the history of Orangeville’s sport on the big screen. Produced by Orangeville brothers Jake and Zack Thompson, the film took four years to make and is a feature-length movie with archival footage and recent interviews with players, coaches, and executives of the local lacrosse club.
- Aviation enthusiasts flew into Dufferin County for a special event commemorating the centennial anniversary of an aircraft pivotal to the history of aviation. Members of the International Moth Airplane Club, also known as the de Havilland Moth Club, welcomed historic aviation enthusiasts at Martin Airfield in East Garafraxa on Saturday (July 5) to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the de Havilland DH.60 Moth, a British two-seat touring and training aircraft.
- A national organization has recognized Dufferin County for its work against chronic homelessness. The county reduced chronic homelessness by 32 per cent as of February 2025 and has remained at least 10 per cent below the county’s baseline month since the fall of 2019.
- Residents, businesses and visitors across Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties can look forward to rural transit enhancements over the next five years. The three counties announced in a joint press release on June 27 that they’ve secured up to $9.5 million in funding from the province through the Ontario Transit Investment Funding (OTIF) to develop a unified regional transit network.
July 17
- Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was the “heart and soul” of Amanda Street, according to her neighbours. She often socialized, shared vegetables from her garden, sent Christmas cards and always remembered everyone’s name. Evans adored the children in the neighbourhood, and they adored her as well. For Evans’ 90th birthday on July 10, 2023, Amanda Street residents organized a block party – and made it into an annual tradition, celebrating again in 2024. She passed away on May 18 of this year, but her neighbours still held a block party to celebrate her birthday and life on Thursday, July 10.
- Orangeville is well-known for its artistic displays throughout the downtown area. And with the new addition of a mural on Broadway, the town’s reputation as an arts community is sure to grow. The Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) announced on July 14 that it is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to its public art collection, “The Pollinators.” The OBIA describes it as a vivid and joyful mural, now brightening the east-facing wall of 106 Broadway, which is home to Sport-Medic Physiotherapy Clinic.
July 24
- A group of young local climate activists are hoping to spark conversations on how native plants can help climate resilience locally with the development of a new garden. Dufferin County’s Youth Climate Activation Circle gathered with community members on June 7 at The Door Youth Centre, located at 9 Centre St. in Orangeville, to plant roughly 240 native plant seedlings. The native plant garden is part of a project called “Plant Our Future,” which was developed by the Youth Climate Activation Circle.
- Canada’s very first memorial for firefighters had a decommissioning ceremony at the former Gravenhurst Campus of the Ontario Fire College on July 13. With the Gravenhurst Campus shut down, the Ontario Firefighters’ Memorial that was built there in 1988 needs a new home, and that new home will be in Orangeville. The relocation, taking place this fall, is in honour of late volunteer firefighter Dan Little, who served with the Orangeville Fire Service from 1949 to the year he passed, 1989.
- Melancthon Against Quarries (MAQ) is preparing to take the next steps in opposing the construction of a below-the-water-table quarry in north Dufferin County. The grassroots organization announced in a newsletter on July 16 that they will be launching a letter-writing campaign in opposition to Strada Aggregate’s application. The announcement of the letter-writing campaign comes as a response to Strada Aggregates’ notification to the Township of Melancthon on July 11 that they have submitted an application to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF) for a quarry operation within its existing 360-acre sand and gravel pit.
July 31
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a shooting at an Orangeville business. On July 18, members of the Dufferin County OPP responded to call for service at a business on Riddell Road. Police received a call from the business owner just after 10 a.m. reporting multiple gunshot holes to his storefront.
- Local competitive swimmer Matthew Blackwell brought home two gold and a silver medal at the Ontario Swim Championships. The championship meet took place at the Toronto Pan Am Centre in Scarborough July 9-13.
Aug. 7
- In the days leading up to this year’s Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, the “Saxophonist” sculpture was installed in downtown Orangeville, alongside the “Drum Kit” and “Big Blue Bass” displays. The addition, located between Mill Street and Second Street on Broadway, has been well-received by the public and has become a popular spot for tourists and residents to take fun photos. Unfortunately, the “Saxophonist” was recently vandalized. While the statue is still standing, its gold baritone saxophone has been destroyed.
- A rare but potentially serious mosquito-borne virus has infected a horse in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) region. A confirmed case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV) has been detected in a horse in Wellington County. It’s the first case of EEEV in the region. No human cases have ever been reported.
- Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local hospital marked the official arrival and placement of the prefabricated unit that will house their new MRI suite. The unit, called a cassette, arrived at Headwaters Hospital shortly after noon on Tuesday (Aug. 5) and was lifted by a crane onto a foundation pad.
Aug. 14
- Orangeville motorists will be monitored by way of speed cameras on some town thoroughfares starting next year. Council voted during its Aug. 11 meeting to allow a two-year automated speed enforcement trial program to begin next March with Local Authority Service (LAS) Automated Speed Enforcement, which is a division of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.
- A baby boom has come to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The local hospital announced in a social media post on July 31 that they’d reached a new record for the number of babies born in one month, with more than 100 babies delivered in July.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery that occurred at a financial institution on Broadway in Orangeville on Aug. 5. According to reports, three male suspects entered the financial institution while a fourth individual remained in a small black vehicle nearby. Victims were restrained as the suspects stole a cash box and multiple phones. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.
- A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze on Aug. 7. The fire broke out on a property along 1st Line EHS, Mono, and spread rapidly due to dry and windy conditions. The Orangeville Fire Service called in mutual aid, and roughly 40 firefighters from Caledon, Shelburne, Rosemont, and Grand Valley Fire joined in to stamp out the fire before it reached a nearby farm building, agricultural equipment or adjacent field.
Aug. 21
- The Orangeville Dairy Queen is on track to be named the number one fundraising store out of 700 locations across Canada for Miracle Treat Day. After raising more than $33,000 last Thursday, Aug. 14, for SickKids through the Children’s Miracle Network, Orangeville DQ owner John Lockyer is confident 2025 will be the third year his location is named the number one fundraising store in the country. The local DQ sold just shy of 5,500 Blizzards, compared to nearly 4,270 last year.
- As the Dufferin Film Festival kicked off last Friday (Aug. 15), guests were treated to a rich and diverse range of short films, ranging from comedy to political commentary. Several films were screened, such as The Trade, Ewa’s Letter, and Midnight Coachmen, and A Good Day Will Come. From biting satire to historical struggles, surreal reimaginings to powerful political drama, each film offered a glimpse into the resilience, creativity, and bold storytelling of Canadian and international filmmakers.
- An accomplished singer and poignant songwriter recently brought the community together in support of local healthcare. The 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree came to the Lyric Pond in Honeywood on June 29 in support of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF), and it was announced on Aug. 19 that it raised $17,587.
- The Town of Orangeville is receiving $8.1 million for improvements to its water infrastructure capacity. The Ontario government announced the funding on Aug. 15, which will support the future construction of approximately 3,055 new housing units in Orangeville.
- A pilot from Dufferin County is being recognized for her contributions and leadership in the aviation industry with a prestigious award. Heather Hills, a resident of Orangeville, has been announced as a recipient of the Rising Star Award from Northern Lights Aero Foundation (NLAF). Each year, the Northern Lights Aero Foundation (NLAF) grants the prestigious Elsie Awards, recognizing Canadian women who have made a significant contribution to aviation or aerospace.
Aug. 28
- A local resident who is currently the chair of the Orangeville and District Seniors Centre is being recognized for his volunteer efforts. Ken Jack, who has been an active member of the seniors centre since 2007, serving two separate terms as president, has been named Orangeville’s Ontario Senior of the Year.
- Four people have been taken into custody following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left three injured and a shelter-at-home order for the surrounding community issued by police. According to the Caledon OPP, police responded to reports of gunshots at a residence on Finnerty Side Road at approximately 5:15 a.m.
Sept. 4
- A Mulmur man who has been playing the lottery on and off for over 35 years picked the right time to buy a ticket. Arthur Feiner won $100,000 after matching the last six of his seven ENCORE numbers in their exact order for the July 1 LOTTO MAX draw.
- There’s a fresh face at the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society announced Julie Woods as the new manager of the local animal centre on Aug. 28.
- The Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association celebrated their 100 years as an association with its annual plowing match, with nearly 300 visitors by the end of the day. Attendees gathered around to celebrate the day, renew acquaintances and see the horse and mule teams as well as tractor competitors.
Sept. 11
- The federal and provincial governments need to invest more in the social safety net. And you need not look further for evidence of that than the local food bank. Heather Hayes, Orangeville Food Bank’s executive director, laid bare to council when it met Aug. 8, the stark picture of increasing need in the community. The food bank saw a 13 per cent increase in users last year, which is a little less than Hayes expected. But there has been a 15 per cent increase in food distribution this year over last year, she said. Meanwhile, donations are 22 per cent less this year, she said.
- The Town of Orangeville is reporting an increase in theft and vandalism at local parks. Stolen items include metal bleacher seats and copper wiring from electrical panels at Orangeville’s Springbrook Park, Kay Cee Gardens, and Rotary Park.
- Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding efforts in community support, advocacy, and education. As part of the recognition, HABI’s own flag design was chosen to represent the association across the province. HABI founder Kindrey Rowland, who works as a speech-language pathologist and clinic director at the Orangeville Speech & Language Clinic, said it was an incredible moment for the group.
- Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a first-hand look into the health care system, as they hosted their annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday (Sept. 6). Started in 1998, the purpose of the Teddy Bear Clinic is to help reduce childhood anxiety surrounding hospitals and medical care by inviting children to bring their stuffed toys to the hospital for a fun, pretend healthcare experience.
Sept. 18
- Orangeville council will proceed with plans to install a pair of automated speed enforcement cameras on the town’s west side. That’s despite Premier Doug Ford’s recent comments against the cameras. He characterized them as being a cash-grab and that large signs would be more effective to slow speeding traffic. Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said the town hasn’t nixed plans to install two cameras near the Settler’s Creek neighbourhood. Those cameras should be up and running by April 2026, he said.
- A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of dollars during the annual Terry Fox Run. The Terry Fox Run is held in cities and towns across the country to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy. Ten-year-old Orangeville resident Sydney Coxworthy took part in her fifth Terry Fox Run along with her family and her dog Big Ben, on Sunday, Sept. 14. During this year’s run, Sydney raised $2,225 through her fundraising efforts. Over the past four years, she has raised almost $8,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.
- It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered in a wooded area off Beach Grove Sideroad in Caledon. The 42-year-old Orangeville woman, who formerly worked as a pediatric nurse, was last seen leaving her parents’ house in Bolton on the evening of Aug. 29, 2010. There is a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Varaschin’s murder.
Sept. 25
- Plans to redevelop Rotary Park in Orangeville are receiving significant financial support from the provincial government. The Ontario government announced on Sept. 19 that it will be investing over $1.2 million in the redevelopment project from its $200 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund. The fund looks to revitalize facilities and promote active living across the province.
- Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) has raised a record-breaking total of donations to support surgical care at Headwaters Hospital. The hospital foundation announced in a press release on Sept. 18 that they raised a total of $925,000 at their 26th annual Headwaters Health Care Foundation Gala, which was held at the Hockley Valley Resort on Sept. 12.
- More than 80 vendors gathered this past weekend at Fall Fest 2025 at Rock Garden Farms on Sept. 14. The day featured not only numerous vendors but also a live DJ, a slime bar, a live doodle station, a bouncy house, food trucks, face painting, a free kids tattoo station, and farm-fresh food.
Oct. 2
- A local resident competed at the 2025 IFMA Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and won gold on the world stage after competing in Muay Thai with Team Canada. Sixteen-year-old Oshiya Newby-Morgan competed as a member of Team Canada at the event, which was held from Sept. 10 to 20, 2025. Oshiya trains out of the Art of 8 Martial Arts Academy in Orangeville and was one of only two Canadian athletes to return from the event with a gold medal.
- Fendley Park was abuzz with activity last Sunday, Sept. 28, as organizations from across Dufferin-Caledon gathered to raise money for autism support groups across the region. This year marked the first time the walk operated completely independently.
- Recent survey results in Mono indicate much opposition against council adopting a bylaw to regulate the discharge of firearms. A staff report to Mono council on Sept. 23 states that the survey results should be balanced against the recognition that the majority of respondents owned firearms and bows. About a third of respondents were in favour of the restrictions proposed. The survey generated feedback from 753 respondents.
- Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one male in connection with an armed robbery at a retail store on Broadway in Orangeville. On Sept. 18, a robbery occurred at knifepoint at a retail location on Broadway. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Two days later, on Sept. 20, the same male returned to the store and attempted to rob it again. During this second incident, a struggle occurred between the suspect and store staff. The accused was overpowered and restrained until officers from Dufferin OPP arrived and placed him under arrest.
- A decommissioned ambulance from the Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) is being repurposed and shipped to West Africa to help support global healthcare equity and humanitarian aid. The decommissioned ambulance will go to U.S-based non-profit, Keneya Ni Kalen Institute (KNIKI), for use in rural Mali, West Africa.
Oct. 9
- The long wait for some Orangeville residents and perhaps some people who will become residents is officially nearing its end. That wait refers to the spell of time College Avenue-Hansen Boulevard residents have spent waiting to see when mounds of sand and dirt would make way for a piece of road that would mark the continuation of a housing development project. Great Gulf’s residential development division and municipal officials broke ground on Oct. 8.
- Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive generated 6,063 pounds and $8,172 in monetary donations over the weekend. The food drive, in support of the Orangeville Food Bank, was held on Saturday, Oct. 4.
- There can be few procedural excuses for Mono residents not to vote in the municipal election next year. Residents will be able to use online voting in the October 2026 political contest. Mono council authorized alternative voting methods last fall for municipal and school board elections. Those alternate methods included telephone and internet voting.
- The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious fire at a local business. On Oct. 2, members of the Dufferin County OPP and Dufferin County Crime Unit, responded to a structure fire at a business on Riddell Road in Orangeville. Police responded with fire crews and confirmed there were no injuries.
- Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with developmental disabilities in the community. On Saturday, Oct. 4, the CLD building in East Garafraxa came alive with music, games, food, and art as people from all walks of life gathered to take part in the “Community for Community Living Fundraiser.”
Oct. 16
- Mono’s heritage advisory committee members resigned as a whole in protest of town council’s decision regarding a local historical farmstead property. The town’s eight-member heritage committee has called for the property to be registered as being of historical heritage significance. Town council reaffirmed during its Oct. 14 meeting that it will not give the nod for such a designation. The entire committee resigned from their positions in protest after the meeting.
- Family Transition Place (FTP) is set to upgrade its facility in Orangeville with funding from the provincial government. The provincial government announced in a press release issued on Oct. 10 that Family Transition Place would receive $83,200 for critical upgrades and repairs to their children’s and social services facilities in Orangeville.
- Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has officially opened Dufferin-Caledon’s first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of advocacy, community engagement, and fundraising. Staff members, volunteers, and community dignitaries gathered outside the local hospital on Tuesday (Oct. 14) for a special ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the Morningview Foundation MRI Suite.
- Three restaurants in the region were broken into between the late hours of Oct. 2 and the early hours of Oct. 3. Barley Vine Rail (BVR) Co. and Déjà vu Diner in Orangeville both had their glass doors smashed and were forcibly entered before having their cash registers ransacked. 6ixty Wings off Highway 10, in Caledon Village, was also forcibly broken into and stolen from.
Oct. 23
- A member of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) recently received Canada’s highest honour for the profession, recognizing his more than two decades of dedicated service. The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) recognized 130 paramedics with the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal during a ceremony on Sept. 25. Among those recognized was John McMurray, who has been a paramedic for 21 years.
- The Town of Orangeville officially proclaimed October as Latin American Heritage Month last Friday, Oct. 17. Members of the Hispanic Canadian Alliance of Dufferin Peel attended a celebration at Town Hall, featuring music, food, and cultural displays.
- Orangeville council will ask the Ministry of Transportation to reduce the posted speed limit along a piece of Highway 10 from 80km/h to 60km/h. The section of Highway 10 between McCannell Avenue and Dufferin Road 109 and north of First Street is a heavily travelled urban corridor with multiple signalized intersections and pedestrian crossings that connect residential, recreational, and commercial amenities on both sides of the highway. Orangeville Fire Department has responded to 67 motor vehicle collisions on this stretch of highway since 2022, and it is recognized that this number does not capture all incidents, particularly those involving property damage only. Adjacent sections of Highway 9 and Highway 10 are already posted at 60 kilometres per hour, aligning with the surrounding urban context.
- On a sunny Saturday morning in October, approximately 25 to 30 people of all ages gathered in an empty area between the trees just beyond the Mill Creek River in Orangeville for a fall tree planting event. A group of volunteers and Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) staff worked together to reforest the area with 225 native trees and shrubs.
- A longstanding, charitable, women-led organization – the Imperial Order of the Daughters of the Empire (IODE) – is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, marking over a century of heartfelt dedication and community spirit. To recognize this milestone, the Town of Orangeville is celebrating IODE Week for the first time, which recognizes the local IODE Yellow Briar Chapter, IODE Lord Dufferin Chapter, and IODE Headwaters Chapter.
Oct. 30
- It is a sport that allows people with disabilities to get out on the ice and play some hockey. Sledge hockey has been around for a while, and thanks to a local player and the Orangeville Accessibility Committee, the sport is now available in Orangeville. The Town purchased 10 sledges, which are available for residents to use free of charge at the Alder Street Arena.
- The 6th Annual Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol (OHHP) concluded over the weekend, and the results are in. Taking first place this year is 118 Church Street, which has previously seen success in the OHHP contest. The property was named second place last year and first place in 2023. In second place is 339 Lisa Marie Drive, which has been on the OHHP’s Top 10 List for the past three years, but it’s the property’s first time making the top three winning spot. In third place is 225 Beechfield Crescent, which made the Top 10 List for the first time this year.
- Orangeville’s emergency shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse – Family Transition Place –recently recognized a community advocate who served as its executive director for 17 years. FTP’s Board of Directors held an unveiling of a commemorative bench at Alexandra Park in Orangeville on Oct. 28, honouring Norah Kennedy, who retired from her role as executive director at this time last year.
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local health care facility recently held an event to promote early detection. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) rallied the community throughout October through an educational campaign to encourage eligible women to receive mammograms. The campaign culminated in a 12-hour marathon of mammograms, called a “mammothon” on Friday, Oct. 24, bolstering early detection of breast cancer.
Nov. 6
- The 2025 recipients of Petro-Canada’s Fuelling Athlete and Coaching Excellence (FACE) Grants were announced earlier this month, and among them is Orangeville’s own Alyssa Smith. Smith has been competing with the Orangeville Otters swim team for the past eight years. The $10,000 FACE grant she is receiving is for up-and-coming athlete-coach duos preparing to compete in the Olympics or Paralympics
- A community meeting with local residents, Choices Shelter staff, and local leaders was held on Oct. 28 to discuss the impact of the shelter, located off of Townline in Orangeville. There has been significant public concern about the shelter, including alleged thefts, unsafe conditions, and litter around the facility. In an effort to bridge the growing gap between the shelter’s management and the community’s neighbors, a public forum was held at the train station on Townline.
- Friends and colleagues gathered on Oct. 21 at the Orangeville Public Library on Mill Street to honor and congratulate CEO Darla Fraser on her retirement after 15 years of dedicated service to the local library.
- Mono council recently shared its concerns about an Strada Aggregates plans to extract material and water from below the water table in Melancthon. Council agreed that there are serious issues regarding the integrity of Dufferin County’s water resources stemming from the proposal. If the water system were negatively affected by the aggregate company’s plans, it would have serious implications for Mono and its agricultural operations.
- The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The budget includes $141 billion in new spending, offset by roughly $51 billion in cuts. The deficit comes in at $78 billion, nearly twice the Liberals’ projection in their most recent fiscal update. During the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Liberals projected the federal deficit for 2025-26 spending to be $42.2 billion. Cuts in this year’s budget include about 40,000 public service workers.
- A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at Horning Mills Community Hall on Nov. 4, warning a group of about 40 residents of the potentially destructive impact it could have. The proposed quarry has recently attracted significant attention, as Strada continues to push ahead with plans that hydrogeology research expert Garry Hunter said are untethered from reality.
Nov. 13
- The Ontario Government’s new law to ban Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) has put future plans to build cameras in Orangeville and Mono on pause, indefinitely. As part of the Ford Government’s new Bill 56, Building a More Competitive Economy Act, all municipalities in Ontario are required to discontinue their use of speed cameras. Orangeville and its neighbour, Mono, did not have Automated Speed Enforcement at the release of Bill 56. They were both in the process of bringing them into the community, or, in the case of Orangeville, starting a pilot project for the cameras on specific streets. No money had been spent at the time of ASE’s cancellation.
- Orangeville council gave municipal staff the go-ahead to have a contractor begin construction of the new $26.5 million fire station. It’s been a long time since the town’s Fire Master Plan identified the need for a new fire station in July 2015.
- Hundreds of people gathered at Orangeville’s Cenotaph in Alexandra Park on Nov. 11 to honour the veterans who have fought to keep Canada strong and free. The Orangeville Legion Branch 233 organizes the annual gathering, beginning with a parade, which departed from the Legion (5 John Street), made its way down Broadway, and finished at Alexandra Park (11 Second Street).
Nov. 20
- Theatre Orangeville’s most anticipated day of the year arrived on Saturday, Nov. 15, as actors, staff, board members and supporters, both new and old, gathered for a night of entertainment and food. Twas the Night is the theatre’s most important fundraising event, and is responsible for a significant chunk of funding for the local theatre each year. The fundraiser, which took place at Hockley Valley Resort, raised thousands to invest in bringing higher-quality entertainment to the town.
- A well-known Orangeville restaurant, Deja Vu, continues to thrive as it enters its second month operating at a brand-new location. Deja Vu left its previous Broadway location on Sept. 24 and held its official reopening at the Townline Square complex on Oct. 1. Many Orangeville residents may be familiar with its new location, which was formerly Wimpy’s Diner before shutting its doors last spring.
- As the holidays draw closer, many people struggle to find the perfect gift for everyone on their Christmas shopping list. They may ask themselves, “What should I buy for someone who has everything?” Well, the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share have the perfect answer to that question – the gift of charity. This holiday season, they’ve launched the Festive Giving Campaign in partnership with the Orangeville Citizen, running now until Dec. 31. The initiative offers Festive Giving Cards in denominations of $25, $50, or $100, which are purchased as a donation to the food bank and gifted to friends, family or coworkers, in their honour.
- Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF) has put forward a proposal to change the Boyne Valley Provincial Park’s size and hunting rules. In a document titled “Supplemental Document Supporting Environmental Registry of Ontario Proposal Notice Number 019-9306,” the provincial government is planning a large overhaul of parks across the province, including here in Dufferin County. The Boyne Valley Provincial Park is set to have 496 hectares added to its regulated area, almost doubling its size. This land was previously acquired by the Ontario government in other deals. However, the Ontario government, through the MNRF, is also considering permitting hunting within the regulated areas, which include trails managed by the Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club.
- The Town of Shelburne has deactivated its automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras after the Ford government passed legislation banning their use across the province last Friday.The cameras were only in use for 70 days in Shelburne before the pilot program was forced to end.
Nov. 27
- Due to current and forecasted high winds, along with snow squalls, Downtown Orangeville’s Joy and Lights Festival organizers announced the cancellation of events for the Firelight and Frost Weekend, originally planned from Nov. 28 to 30.
- Prime Minister Mark Carney’s minority Liberal government approved its 2025 spending plan last Monday, passing with a narrow 170-168 vote. The federal budget, which had $585.9 billion in expenses and $507.5 billion in revenue, ran a $78.3 billion deficit. While this is the largest non-pandemic year deficit the Government of Canada has ever run, the Liberals argue it is a “generational” budget with key “investments” to stimulate the economy.
- The Orangeville Citizen’s inaugural HollyFest Christmas market welcomed thousands of shoppers over two days, offering handcrafted and unique products from a curated selection of 100 vendors. Dufferin-County-based businesses, charities, nonprofits, and crafters filled up the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The event raised 1,131 pounds of food and over $5,400 in cash for the Orangeville Food Bank.
- There’s a new event coming to town – the Nashville Takeover. Backyard Music Co. announced on Nov. 17 that Orangeville has officially been selected as one of 13 towns across Canada to host a Nashville Takeover next year from July 10-12.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a homicide in Melancthon. On Tuesday, Nov. 25, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in a hotel parking lot in Melancthon. One person was pronounced deceased, identified as Garnett (David) Walters, 59, from Melancthon. As a result of the ongoing investigation, Andrae Mullings, 34, from Melancthon, has been charged with second degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.
Dec. 4
- Kay Cee Gardens has come alive once again this December, as the Orangeville Optimist Club unveiled its annual Christmas display. Titled Christmas in the Park, the event completely transforms the park’s quiet, humble pathways into a vibrant, festive explosion of colours and Christmas spirit. The Optimist Club expects around 25,000 people will attend Christmas in the Park throughout December, which concludes at the end of the month.
- Jessie Steinberg recently made her community of Mulmur proud on Nov. 8 after taking first place in women’s physique at the Ultimate Fitness Events (UFE) World Championships for all-natural bodybuilding in Toronto.
- Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items and in violation of various community bylaws. On Wednesday, Nov. 19, the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at Northern Iron and Metal in Melancthon. What they found was a plethora of illegal items. Melanchton Mayor Darren White said the town has had prior issues with the scrapyard violating bylaws, but this is the first time that arrests have ever been made. The bylaw violations turned out to be the least of the scrapyard’s problems, as the OPP recovered stolen vehicles, trailers, power tools and raw materials, including stolen bell copper wire. Even more seriously, among the seized items were 11 long guns, six pistols, three replica firearms with removed serial numbers, prohibited magazines and large amounts of ammunition. The OPP also seized methamphetamine and cocaine.
- A Grand Valley woman who dedicated her life to serving mothers, babies, and the broader community recently passed away. Robin Berger, who was born on Jan. 24, 1944, died on Oct. 22. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, serving as a nurse and advocate for mothers and newborns across the Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph area – and beyond.
Dec. 11
- The founder and owner of a 250-acre lavender and sunflower farm in East Garafraxa was recently recognized by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA). Julie Thurgood-Burnett of Hereward Farms was presented with an Honoury Mention in the Women in Excellence in Agriculture category at OMAFRA’s 2025 Excellence in Agriculture Awards.
- The Orangeville Food Bank’s newly released statistics for November show continued growth in the number of people relying on its services. Nearly 60,000 pounds of food were distributed through November, while 38,000 pounds were collected, resulting in a 12,000-pound shortfall.
- Family Transition Place (FTP) held an outdoor ceremony to recognize the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on Thursday, Dec. 4. The gathering recognized that gender-based violence remains an ongoing crisis across Canada and beyond. A moment of silence was held shortly after the start of the ceremony, a vigil for women killed for simply being women. Candles were lit for the memorial.
- Giving Tuesday encouraged donations to the many not-for-profits and charities that support the fabric of communities around the world on Dec. 2. Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) achieved unprecedented success on Giving Tuesday, raising $143,882. With support from its matching gift sponsor, the Steve and Sandra Hartman Charitable Family Foundation, this amount doubles to $287,764. This marks HHCF’s most successful Giving Tuesday to date.
- A protest at Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones office , designed to be informational and raise awareness of ongoing disputes with the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT), occurred on Dec. 3. The workers are represented by the Ontario Nurses Association, which currently represents more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, who provide care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and public health.
Dec. 18
- Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner in the role.
- Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. The 2026 municipal operating and capital budget was finalized during a special Orangeville council meeting on Dec. 10. David Smith, the town’s CAO, said municipal staff and council focused on improving community services and protecting it now and into the future while keeping costs at a reasonable level. The total impact to ratepayers from the municipal portion of their property tax bills is 3.3 per cent.
- The Museum of Dufferin’s (MoD) annual Holiday Treasures Craft Market has been a resounding success again, raising tens of thousands of dollars for local businesses and the museum, to be reinvested in improving services for guests and visitors. The market ran from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, and Jasmine Proteau, MoD’s services manager, said it has been a long-running fundraising event that has never failed to attract talented creators and large crowds.
- A petition against the proposed Strada Quarry in Melancthon is gaining traction locally. While the public comment period has officially closed for Strada’s quarry expansion proposal, objections are still just as firm as ever, as local voices have promised to keep up the pressure on Strada and the Ontario government of Doug Ford. Nanci Malek, a local resident and community leader opposed to the quarry development, said that just because public comments are no longer being accepted doesn’t mean people should be silent. Late last week, she launched a petition opposing the quarry expansion, which already has over 100 signatures.
Dec. 25
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating three incidents involving Toyota Tundra pickup trucks in Orangeville and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible. On Dec. 16, between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to reports of suspicious activity and vehicle damage involving Toyota Tundra pickup trucks in Orangeville. Two vehicles were damaged during attempted thefts, with windows smashed and dashboards taken apart. In a third incident, suspects were observed attempting to gain entry to another Toyota Tundra but were unsuccessful. Investigators believe the suspects were attempting to start and steal the vehicles
- The Grand Valley Lions Club is gearing up for its 35th Annual Polar Bear Dip, taking place on New Year’s Day. A group of brave dippers will plunge themselves into the Grand River at Hereward Park on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m., surrounded by a crowd of supporters. Funds raised will support the Dufferin Food Share (Grand Valley Food Bank). A little over $5,000 was raised through the event last year, with approximately 40 people participating.