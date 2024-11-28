Words the Orangeville Way presents annual literary event – Women Talk Travel

November 28, 2024

When it comes to travel and adventure, there are many ways someone can get their fix.

Maybe it’s climbing aboard a train, paddling a peaceful river, or hiking to a mountaintop. Perhaps it’s walking in Paris, seeing the pyramids in Egypt, and experiencing new cultures. Or maybe that sense of adventure is satiated by cozying up in your favourite chair and reading about these adventures from others.

Regardless of what makes a perfect travel adventure for someone, this year’s Words the Orangeville Way literary event has a bit of inspiration and excitement for everyone.

Talented travel writers Nicola Ross, Marlis Butcher and Pamela Mulloy will transport event attendees to exciting destinations through an afternoon of storytelling at the Mill Street Branch of the Orangeville Public Library.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, expert local moderator Bernadette Hardaker will lead the authors in a discussion that aims to give all in attendance a little bit of Wanderlust.

The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

Overview of participating authors

Nicola Ross is the author of seven Loops & Lattes hiking guides. Nicola will bring event attendees along the Bruce Trail with stories of the adventure that resulted in her latest book, 40 Days & 40 Hikes: Loving the Bruce Trail One Loop at a Time.

Marlis Butcher, writer, photographer, and wilderness adventurer, will lead attendees across the country as she shares her book, Park Bagger: Adventures in the Canadian National Parks.

Pamela Mulloy, director of the Wild Writers Literary Festival, will take event attendees across the Atlantic to ride the rails on a train journey with her book, Off the Tracks: A Meditation on Train Journeys in a Time of No Travel.

Words the Orangeville Way is presented in partnership with BookLore. The annual literary event is a celebration of writing featuring a wide range of authors and genres.

Light refreshments will be provided at the event, with book sales and an author signing to follow.

Please register for the event at BookLore or online at orangevillelibrary.ca/WOW2024.

