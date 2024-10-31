Winter Warmth Clothing Swap Party coming to Grand Valley Library

Help reduce waste while freshening up your winter wardrobe

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Waste and Grand Valley Public Library are teaming up to host a Winter Warmth Clothing Swap Party next weekend.

The event will be held at the Grand Valley Public Library (4 Amaranth St. E) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9.

“Bring your unwanted jackets, hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters and other winter clothing and accessories and swap them for something else,” said a press release from the County of Dufferin.

“Clothing swap parties are a sustainable way to get rid of unwanted accessories, clothing and/or shoes while swapping them for items you need for free.”

The event will feature light refreshments and there will be a chance for attendees to win prizes.

While the average Canadian buys 70 new pieces of clothes per year, data shows only half is used while the rest is thrown away or left unused.

“Textiles contribute to 10 million tonnes of waste in landfill in North America, of which 95 per cent could have been reused or recycled,” said the County of Dufferin’s press release. “Fast fashion is also a significant contributor to the climate crisis. Global textile production produces 1.2 billion tons of CO2e emissions annually, which is more than both maritime shipping and international flights.”

Attendees of the Winter Warmth Clothing Swap Party can bring up to 10 items and can take home as many items as they bring.

All clothing must be clean and in wearable condition, without stains or tears.

Undergarments, socks and bathing suits are not permitted at the event.

It’s important to note that only winter clothing is to be brought to the swap party, such as winter jackets, snow pants, toques, mittens, gloves, scarves and sweaters.

The event is on a first come first served basis, meaning no items will be placed on hold or reserved for attendees to come back and take.

To participate in the Winter Warmth Clothing Swap Party, bring items to the Grand Valley Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 6 or 7 or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 9. Items can also be dropped off on the day of the event, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

After dropping off an item, the library will provide a ticket based on the number of items provided, which must be brought to the event.

Anyone who brings items that go unclaimed can have them back at the end of the event by notifying staff.

Although unclaimed items will be donated, the County of Dufferin stressed this is not a donation-based event.

“Participants are expected to take as many items as they bring in for the clothing swap,” said the county’s press release.

Anyone who is looking for places to donate clothing in Grand Valley can visit the Ameritex Diversion Donation Bin at 202373 Dufferin Rd 109 or call 416-543-1448.

Accepted items include clothing, footwear, backpacks, belts, scarves and household textiles, which includes things like bedding, stuffed toys and towels.

Items that should not be dropped off at the donation bin include toys, furniture, carpets, mattresses, soiled or dirty clothing and dirty textiles.

Donations to this bin supports Seconds Count, Salvation Army and Mission Thrift.

