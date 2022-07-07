Winners of 2022 Dufferin Rising Star Competition announced

July 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winners of the 2022 Dufferin Rising Star Competition presented by Music In the Hills have been announced.

“We are so proud of all the Dufferin Youth who submitted their videos to be considered,” said organizer, Claire Knight. “It was amazing for kids to come out of their shell and put themselves on stage in front of so many people and for groups of kids to come together to collaborate.”

The 2022 Dufferin Rising Star Competition was created around this year’s Music in the Hills initiative to support programs for youth in Dufferin County. The competition, which ran from April 20 until May 20, saw 18 bands, solo acts, and duos enter.

The winners were announced by the Music in the Hills Committee on June 24.

1st Place: The Matlockes

Shelburne-based band, The Matlockes, took home the first-place title and $1,000 in grand prize winnings for the 2022 Dufferin Rising Star.

The band features members Steven Thompson, Cole Barber, Colt Fawcett, Evan Harley, and Dylan Lillie.

The Matlockes will be performing live at the Heritage Music Festival on August 6 at 5:30 p.m., where they will also by awarded their prize from Dufferin County.

2nd and 3rd Place:

Second place went to Madelyn Byham, also known as Maddie, who was awarded with a $250 prize donated by the Township of Mulmur.

Third place went to “The Black Atom” duo Matthew Mammoliti and Paul Mammoliti, who received a $200 prize donated by Go With Crowe Real Estate.

All winners from the 2022 Dufferin Rising Star Competition will be celebrated and awarded on August 6 at the Heritage Music Festival.

“I really want to encourage the community to come out to support them and cheer them on because it’s taken a lot of creativity and self-esteem to be able to put themselves out there,” said Knight.

Readers Comments (0)