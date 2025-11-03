Winners announced for 6th Annual Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The 6th Annual Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol (OHHP) concluded over the weekend, and the results are in.

Taking first place this year is 118 Church Street, which has previously seen success in the OHHP contest. The property was named second place last year and first place in 2023.

In second place is 339 Lisa Marie Drive, which has been on the OHHP’s Top 10 List for the past three years, but it’s the property’s first time making the top 3 winning spot.

In third place is 225 Beechfield Crescent, which made the Top 10 List for the first time this year.

The President’s Pick, which is decided by OHHP organizer Michelle Hartley, is 170/172 Lisa Marie Drive. This property received first place in 2022 and an honourable mention in 2024.

Going forward, Hartley said OHHP is enacting a new rule: the first-place winner will not be on the Top 10 List the following year but will be featured as “Display #11,” encouraging people to still visit. The first-place home can be considered again the following year for the Top 10 List.

Hartley said in future years the list will stay at 10 addresses, with no plans of expanding it to 15 or 20.

Wendy Edwards, who owns 225 Beechfield Crescent, this year’s second-place winner, told the Citizen she and her husband have always decorated a little bit for Hallowe’en but began getting more serious about it five years ago. This was around the time Hartley launched OHHP.

After seeing OHHP’s Facebook page and annual contest, Edwards said she realized her family wasn’t alone in its love for scary décor and celebrating Hallowe’en.

“The fact that we made it on the list of places to visit in Orangeville this time of year was incredible but even more exciting was that we made it to the top 10 decorated yards in town,” Edwards said. “We were thrilled because it brought so many more people to our home to enjoy the spirit of Hallowe’en. Since then, we have always made it to the top 10 and have been hosting hundreds of people, not only for Hallowe’en night, but in the weeks leading up to the big day. In our quest to continue to be on the top 10 list we started planning next year’s display while this year is still active!”

The People’s Choice Award is still being decided by a public vote, and it’s not too late to choose a home. Any Display in Orangeville can be nominated, and each person gets one vote on the OHHP Facebook page. The winner of this award will also receive a box of frozen meat from Déjà vu Diner.

While it’s not a Hallowe’en display, a house on Third Street in Orangeville has two large blue lit-up signs that read, “I Want It All” and “Go Jays” – cheering on the Toronto team as it competes for the World Series.

Also showing team spirit for the Toronto Blue Jays is 40 Cameron Court, which had Games 1 and 2 of the World Series streaming in their front yard for people to enjoy on Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25.

Also on Saturday evening, when the Top 10 List of houses was judged by a panel of community judges, OHHP collected 103 lbs of food for the Orangeville Food Bank. The top three winning houses are still collecting food on their own this weekend.

The OHHP Facebook Page, where the Top 10 List and updates are shared, gained 500 followers during spooky season, bringing the total to roughly 2,500.

Anyone interested in keeping up to date with OHHP can find the page at “Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol.”

