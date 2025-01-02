Westside Thunder lead District 4 senior volleyball following win in Shelburne

January 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls’ volleyball team are having a stellar season, currently in first place in the District 4 standings.

District 4 volleyball is played as a series of tournament days throughout the season with different schools hosting each tournament.

There are six high schools entered in senior volleyball competition this year.

Along with Westside, Wellington Heights Secondary School, Emmanuel Christian High School, Norwell District High School, Centre Dufferin District High School, and Erin District High School have senior teams entered this year.

On the first tournament day on Dec. 11, Westside won both matches by winning all three sets.

The second tournament day of the season took place at CDDHS in Shelburne on Monday, Dec. 16.

The Thunder won their first match 3-0. They lost a single set in the second match of the day but rebounded to win the match 2-1.

In their final match, they again blanked the competition and won 3-0.

That places Westside in first place in the District standings as an undefeated team with a 5-0 record.

Wellington Heights is in second place followed by Emmanuel Christian and Norwell District.

In the junior division, the Westside Thunder junior team is also doing well. The juniors are in third place in the standings with a 3-2 record. There are six high schools entered in junior volleyball competition this year.

During the last tournament day on Dec. 16, the juniors won all three matches for the day. Two of the matches against Centre Dufferin and Norwell, ended with a 3-0 win for the Thunder.

The other match ended with a 2-1 win.

Emmanuel Christian is leading the District 4 junior standings so far, and is followed by Erin District, Westside, and Norwell.

The next District 4 volleyball tournament day is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, and will be hosted by Wellington Heights Secondary School.

