Westside Thunder junior girls basketball team compete at CWOSSA

November 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior girls basketball team competed in the regional Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) AA 2024 championships.

The championship tournament was held in Cambridge from Nov. 15 to 16, at Glenview Park Secondary School and Galt Collegiate Institute.

Westside finished in first place in the District 4 standings as an undefeated team. They went on to defeat Centre Dufferin District High School from Shelburne in their semi-final playoff game on Oct. 29.

In the District championship final, they won 45-23 over Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus to claim the District title.

The Thunder went to CWOSSA to represent the District and had a good performance at the Cambridge tournament.

In their first game, they won 40-29 over Holy Trinity. Their second game had them up against Kincardine, and they left the court with a 40-29 win.

The win moved the Thunder to the semi-finals on Nov. 16.

The Thunder dispatched North Park 32-14 in the semi-final game to earn the right to advance to the final championship game.

In the final game, the Thunder were up against Bishop Macdonell from Guelph.

“CWOSSA was a great challenge this year, and our team did a fantastic job,” said Thunder assistant coach Caleigh Cargo-Froom, after the tournament. “The first two teams we played, Holy Trinity and Kincardine went very well. All our players saw the court and gave their all to win, which got us to the semi finals. Holy Trinity was a powerful team driving to the net and going for the ball, however, our team demonstrated strong defence against with an effective press that turned the ball over in our favour many times. The semi-finals were a little more challenging against North Park, but the girls were up to the challenge, once again winning and sending us to the finals.”

In the final game, the Thunder took a 55-19 loss to Bishop Macdonell.

“They were a powerful team and earned the win,” Cargo-Froom said. “Olivia Wesley was our lead scorer during the tournament followed by Sabrina Bigler. Every member of the team was essential to earning our second place victory. The team left everything on the court and myself, Ms. Power (assistant coach), Mr. Marchildon (head coach) and Mr. Sharp (assisstant Coach), couldn’t be prouder of the team.”

