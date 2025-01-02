Westside senior girls win Dufferin Cup volleyball tournament

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls’ volleyball team are having a good season, taking first place in the District 4 regular season standings.

The Thunder entered the Dufferin Cup tournament that took place at the Athlete Institute on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Orangeville tournament was organized by Matt Barlow, head of athletics at Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne.

In the final match, the Thunder were up against Orangeville District Secondary School. The Thunder lost the first set but rebounded to win the next two sets to win the match and claim the Dufferin Cup.

“Our success is never a solo achievement,” said Thunder head coach Courtney Greshuk. “It’s a result of their exceptional teamwork, the girls’ bond on and off the court, their combined skill, positive mindsets, and their unrelenting will to succeed. I’m so proud of this team and how they approach each game with such passion and excitement. They are here to have fun, but also to win.”

In regular league play, the Thunder are in the top spot in the District 4 standings after having a successful tournament day on Monday, Dec. 16, in Shelburne.

The Thunder won eight of the nine sets they played during the tournament and are undefeated for the season.

There are six high schools competing in District 4 senior volleyball this season.

District 4 girl’s volleyball is played in a series of tournaments throughout the season.

“The Dufferin Cup was a great way to bring our team together and have fun,” said Thunder co-captain Jaymie Shelton. “There was so much support brought from this game and it has helped the team continue to grow as athletes and teammates.”

The team works to blend the fun of playing with the dedication of working as a team.

“Our team played amazing, demonstrating excellent teamwork, determination, and most importantly, fun,” said Thunder co-captain, Sadee Scott. “We had quite an intense game going into three sets. Every member of the team contributed encouragement and positive spirit both on and off the court. With everything considered, I can say that the entire team was delighted to have been able to participate in the Dufferin Cup.”

The next District 4 tournament day will take place on Monday, Jan. 13, with Norwell District Secondary School hosting.

