Sports

Westside senior girls do well at CWOSSA volleyball

March 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls’ volleyball team competed at CWOSSA and had good results.

The CWOSSA competition was held at Glenview Park Secondary School in Cambridge on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Eight district champion teams took part in a competition to win the regional title.

The Thunder won the District 4 title after going undefeated in the regular season and winning the championship match on Feb. 12.

It was not the best weather for travelling and the team had to leave at 6:40 a.m. to make the 8 a.m. start of competition.

In their first match, they defeated McKinnon Park from Caledonia in two sets, winning 25-19 and 25-17.

After an hour break, the Thunder was up against St. Mary’s Catholic School from Blue Water District. The Thunder won in two sets, winning 25-19 and 25-17.

In the third match of the day, Westside faced St. Davids Catholic School from Waterloo. They won in two sets – 27-25 and 30-28. In this match, the Thunder were trailing in the second set but made a comeback to win.

The three wins placed the Thunder in first place in their pool, setting them up to play the second-place team in the second pool in a semi-final.

They were up against St. James Catholic School from District 10 in Guelph.

After splitting the first two sets, the Westside team lost the third set 15-12.

Coach Michael Pinkney said “We were very happy with the results on the day as this is the farthest that Westside senior girls have gone for as long as anyone can remember. The girls worked so hard all year long and accomplished some really cool things. It makes the effort of all the paperwork and organizing well worth the while.”

The Thunder had three different coaches throughout the year as schedules allowed.

There was head coach Courtney Greshuk, assistant coach and head coach at CWOSSA Zoey Ventresca, and assistant coach Michael Pinkney.


