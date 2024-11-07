Westside Secondary School’s boys’ volleyball teams go to playoffs

November 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Westside Secondary School Thunder boys’ volleyball teams participated in the District 4 playoffs held at Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne on Tues. Nov. 5.

Only the top four teams in the junior and senior divisions advanced to the playoffs.

The Thunder junior boys’ team had a successful year finishing in fourth place in the regular season standings with an 3-5 record.

Norwell District Secondary School finished in first place as an undefeated team after eight regular season games.

Emmanuel Christian High School was in second place followed by Centre Dufferin District High School in third place.

In the playoffs the Thunder were up against Emmanuel Christiian High School with an 11 a.m. start in the Centre Dufferin gym on Nov. 5.

The Thunder lost their semi-final match 3-0 to end their season.

The senior boys’ Thunder team made it into the District 4 playoffs with a third place regular season finish. They had a 5-5 record for the year.

Centre Dufferin finished first in the District with an undefeated record after 10 games. They went on to win the District championship.

Emmanuel Christian High School ended the regular season in second place with a 6-4 record.

Erin District High School also made the playoffs with a fourth-place finish.

The senior Thunder team lost their semi-final match 3-1 to Emmanuel Christian High School to finish the season.

The District final championship game between Centre Dufferin and Emmanuel Christian ended 3-0 for Centre Dufferin to claim this year’s District title.

“It’s hard to be a fourth place team and beat the first place team,” said Westside senior coach Jessica Shortt. “This year, I don’t think our results were matching what we were capable of. We have a lot of really strong players on the senior team, it just took our group a while to find some chemistry. When it was a do-or-die situation, we’d come out and win at least two games at a tournament. Today we just made too many errors.”

The playoff matches provided some real excitement for fans – who made a lot of noise in the Centre Dufferin gym.

A lot of people from out-of-town arrived in Shelburne to watch the action and support their local high school’s teams.

Readers Comments (0)