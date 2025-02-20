Westside girls win District 4 Senior Volleyball Championship

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls’ volleyball team are champions after winning over the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles in the District 4 final match.

The District 4 semi-finals and final championship games were held in the Westside gym on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

As the top seed, the Thunder had a home-court advantage.

The Westside girls were undefeated, winning 10 straight matches in the regular season. They lost only two sets out of 30 played this year.

The Thunder won over Norwell District Secondary School in the semi-final game to earn the right to advance to the championship.

In the final game, the Thunder came out on top 25-18 in the first set. They followed up with a 25-12 win in the second set.

In the third set, Emmanuel took an early lead, but the Westside squad responded to take it over and win the set to claim the District 4 Title.

“Game wise, we were undefeated,” said Thunder co-captain Jaymie Shelton, after the winning game. “This was one of our best years. This was the year I had the most fun. I’m in Grade 12 so this is my last year. I think we had a lot of compassion towards each other and we were working as a team the whole time. I think we all enjoyed playing with each other and wanted to keep playing, which helped us a lot.”

Some of the Westside players had experience as club players so that helped their skill set on the court.

“We don’t all play together, (in club play) so it was kind of amazing to see how players from everywhere worked as a team,” Jaymie said. “The other team was good – it was fun playing them. It’s our best season yet – it was an outstanding season. I’m really proud of our whole team and how far we’ve come as a team.”

The Thunder have now earned the right to go to the regional level and compete against other championship teams at CWOSSA.

“We’ll probably have some intense practices and get ready,” Jaymie said. “Everyone will be there to win so it will be really tough.”

The CWOSSA AA senior girls competition will take place from Feb. 20 to 21 in Cambridge.

