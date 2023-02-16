Sports

Westside basketball teams play successful season, juniors heading to the championship

February 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boys basketball team missed their chance to go to the District 4 championship by three points after taking a 60-57 loss to Erin District High School in their semi-final game on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Thunder had a good season finishing in second place in the District 4 standings with a 6-2 record.

They played Erin twice in the regular season, beating them both times.

Westside had a good showing on the court this year. They hosted the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds on the court at Westside on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Westside took an early lead but Norwell put on the pressure and closed the scoring gap in the second quarter.

The Thunder stayed ahead with a 29-20 lead at the half.

The third quarter was even, with the Thunder staying in the lead by eight points to start the fourth quarter.

Westside got the momentum going in the fourth quarter and pulled away to finish the game with a 63-48 win.

“We got out to an early lead, pushing the ball, pushing the pace,” said Westside’s Dylan Hollett. “They started to close the gap – we started going strong and didn’t give up. At the half, we started talking about getting our defence back, not giving the ball away, and being patient with the ball. We’re going to continue to work on our defence, so we can shut down Centre Dufferin,” Dylan said. “We’re going to work on our defence over all. We’ve got to stay focused and not give up. Once another team starts to get an early lead in a game we start to give up and not play with a 110 per cent effort. We have to not give up and stay focused.”

The Thunder were sure they would be meeting Centre Dufferin in the championship but the loss to Erin means they will have to wait another year for a championship attempt.

Junior

The Westside Secondary School junior boys basketball team will be going to the District 4 championship after winning their semi-final game 53-49 over Erin District High School on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Thunder finished the regular season in second place with a 6-2 record, right behind Centre Dufferin District High School.

The two teams will now meet for the District championship. Centre Dufferin knocked out Emannuel Christian High School with a 62-33 win in their semi-final game.

Westside has averaged 56 points per game this season, so they should provide some tough competition in the final match.

The District championship was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at CDDHS in Shelburne.

Results were not available at press time.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local dentist recognized for donating over $100,000 of free dental care

By Brian Lockhart For someone who needed dental care but simply couldn’t afford it, a series of free dental care days, sponsored by Dr. Raj ...

Nominations open for annual Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski The public is again being given a chance to support a not-for-profit or charitable organization in the community. The Rotary Club of ...

County council working to lower tax levy increase for 2023

Dufferin County council will be taking a further look at its 2023 draft budget at an upcoming special meeting after concerns were raised over the ...

Mono gets behind compatible communications systems for emergency services in Dufferin

By JAMES MATTHEWS Can you hear me now? That’s likely a common question among the region’s emergency services when trying to contact one another across ...

Mono mayor says municipalities may save by buying together

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono’s mayor suggested Dufferin County municipalities could reap monetary savings by banding together for capital purchases in this inflation-riddled expensive age. As ...

Volunteer Dufferin encourages residents to get involved during Non-profit Appreciation Week

By: Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the Dufferin County community gives appreciation and recognition to non-profit employees this week, there’s no better time ...