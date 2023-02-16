Westside basketball teams play successful season, juniors heading to the championship

February 16, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boys basketball team missed their chance to go to the District 4 championship by three points after taking a 60-57 loss to Erin District High School in their semi-final game on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Thunder had a good season finishing in second place in the District 4 standings with a 6-2 record.

They played Erin twice in the regular season, beating them both times.

Westside had a good showing on the court this year. They hosted the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds on the court at Westside on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Westside took an early lead but Norwell put on the pressure and closed the scoring gap in the second quarter.

The Thunder stayed ahead with a 29-20 lead at the half.

The third quarter was even, with the Thunder staying in the lead by eight points to start the fourth quarter.

Westside got the momentum going in the fourth quarter and pulled away to finish the game with a 63-48 win.

“We got out to an early lead, pushing the ball, pushing the pace,” said Westside’s Dylan Hollett. “They started to close the gap – we started going strong and didn’t give up. At the half, we started talking about getting our defence back, not giving the ball away, and being patient with the ball. We’re going to continue to work on our defence, so we can shut down Centre Dufferin,” Dylan said. “We’re going to work on our defence over all. We’ve got to stay focused and not give up. Once another team starts to get an early lead in a game we start to give up and not play with a 110 per cent effort. We have to not give up and stay focused.”

The Thunder were sure they would be meeting Centre Dufferin in the championship but the loss to Erin means they will have to wait another year for a championship attempt.

Junior

The Westside Secondary School junior boys basketball team will be going to the District 4 championship after winning their semi-final game 53-49 over Erin District High School on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Thunder finished the regular season in second place with a 6-2 record, right behind Centre Dufferin District High School.

The two teams will now meet for the District championship. Centre Dufferin knocked out Emannuel Christian High School with a 62-33 win in their semi-final game.

Westside has averaged 56 points per game this season, so they should provide some tough competition in the final match.

The District championship was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at CDDHS in Shelburne.

Results were not available at press time.

Readers Comments (0)