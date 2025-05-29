Walk for Alzheimer’s at Island Lake Conservation Area raises over $62,000

May 29, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser returned to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 25.

It was a celebratory day, raising funds for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County, which supports people living with dementia and their caregivers.

To date, $62,307 has been raised through the walk and donations are still being accepted until June 25.

Lauren Culver, manager of fund development at the Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County, said it was a huge success, with over 250 people participating.

“The walk is a vital initiative that raises awareness and essential funds to support people living with dementia and their care partners in Dufferin County,” said Culver. “By bringing people together, the walk not only honours those affected, but also helps advance research, advocacy, and support services in our own community.”

Town Crier Andrew Welch kicked off the walk with an opening proclamation and a light breakfast was provided to walkers.

A live band performed and there was face painting for children to help add to the event’s celebratory atmosphere.

The Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County currently supports approximately 500 people and care partners in the community. Every dollar raised through the walk supports their work.

“The funds raised over the weekend are incredibly meaningful to our organization — they allow us to continue providing critical support programs, education, and resources to individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Every dollar stays in our community and helps us move closer to a world where no one has to face dementia alone,” said Culver.

Culver noted her appreciation for everyone who participated in the walk, supported it or volunteered.

“This past weekend and leading up to the walk, our community showed its incredible spirit and generosity at the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s,” she said. “Thanks to the dedication of participants, volunteers, and donors, we raised an inspiring amount of funds to support those living with dementia and their caregivers. These contributions will directly benefit local programs, services, and research initiatives. We are deeply grateful to everyone who walked, donated, and shared their stories—your support brings hope and help to so many. Together, we are making a meaningful impact.”

