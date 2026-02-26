General News

Vesuvio’s Ristorante offers Orangeville a new fine-dining Italian experience

February 26, 2026   ·   1 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new Italian dining option has arrived in Orangeville with the opening of Vesuvio Ristorante. The restaurant marked its debut with a grand opening dinner attended by local dignitaries, including Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and members of town council on Feb. 11.

The restaurant, located at 25 Mill St., brings an Italian culinary tradition to the community, offering a menu centred on authentic cuisine, classic recipes and family-style dining.

Owner Maurizio D’Acunto said the restaurant continues its founding philosophy by providing a welcoming space where guests can enjoy quality cuisine and create lasting memories.

“When Vesuvio’s first opened its doors in the heart of Downtown Brampton, the goal was simple: to bring people together through a shared love of food and wine,” he said. “From the beginning, the aim was to create a dining experience that captured the magic of Italian cuisine – a perfect blend of tradition, culture, and passion, tasted in every sip and bite.

The business emphasizes fresh ingredients, traditional recipes and a warm atmosphere inspired by Italian hospitality.

The Feb. 11 grand opening offered local officials and community leaders a first look at the newly renovated space and its menu, officially introducing the restaurant to Orangeville’s growing dining scene.

Vesuvio’s is located at the site of the former Mill Creek Pub, which closed last year.

In attendance at the grand opening were local officials, business leaders, and prominent guests, all invited to support the restaurant’s launch.

MPP Jones welcomed Vesuvio’s to Orangeville, saying that entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of communities.

“Governments don’t create jobs,” she said. “Entrepreneurs create jobs. Thank you for taking this leap, for choosing this location here in Orangeville. You’ve taken a beautiful building that has been unloved for too many months and made it into something beautiful for all of us to enjoy.”

Mayor Lisa Post also welcomed Visuvio’s to town, congratulating them on a successful opening and wishing them a successful future.

“On behalf of the Town of Orangeville, we really want to congratulate you on your grand opening,” she said. “You’ve done an absolutely beautiful job with this place. We look forward to the vibrancy that you’ll bring to our downtown core.”

The Orangeville location features a menu spanning pizza, pasta, seafood, steak and desserts. Diners can choose from shareable appetizers, such as cured-meat and cheese platters, alongside classic salads and Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Traditional pasta dishes include options such as asagna and spaghetti with meatballs, while main courses range from chicken parmigiana and veal marsala to seafood specialties. Italian wines and desserts are also available.

The restaurant will build on a successful reputation stemming from its long-standing Brampton location. Alison Scheel, executive director of the Orangeville BIA, said that Vesuvio’s presence will be a boon to the downtown core, and the local BIA looks forward to their continued success.

“The Orangeville BIA is thrilled to welcome Vesuvio’s Ristorante to Downtown Orangeville as they open their second location,” she said. “Vesuvio’s builds on the strong reputation they’ve established in Brampton and brings that same passion for hospitality and authentic Italian cuisine to our historic downtown.”

“The restaurant is a stunning addition to Orangeville’s restaurant landscape. Congratulations to the owners on creating a beautiful new gathering place for friends and family alike. We wish them every success and look forward to seeing Vesuvio’s become a beloved part of Downtown Orangeville’s incredible dining scene,” Scheel added.

With its expansion into Orangeville, Vesuvio Ristorante aims to build on its long-standing reputation while offering residents a new destination for authentic Italian cuisine and community gathering.


Readers Comments (1)

  1. Dave Stevenson says:

    My last experience with Vesuvios’s Brampton was frozen microwaved cannelloni. Outstanding is not the word I would use.

    10:32 am on February 28, 2026
     Reply




Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

