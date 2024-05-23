General News

Upgrades to Orangeville’s Water Meter Program starts this summer

May 23, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

In an effort to conserve water and improve infrastructure, the Town of Orangeville will begin upgrading water meters in all buildings and residences through the summer. 

The water meter replacement program was announced in 2023 and will see older models replaced or upgraded with newer technology that will eliminate the manual reading process. 

“This is a big step forward in the way we provide services to our residents,” said Derek Currie, Orangeville’s manager of Capital Works.

“The upgraded models will improve our meter reading efficiencies in many ways, including when it comes to providing consistent billing days.” 

Billing cycles are not currently consistent, according to the Town of Orangeville, as they rely on physical readings. With the digital process, a signal with your usage will be sent to Orangeville Hydro, allowing for the implementation of a fixed billing schedule. This will also help with varying water bills that can seem high due to more days in the cycle. 

Once the system is fully configured, residents and building owners can connect to a mobile app where they can set alerts for leak detection and tracking their water usage in real time. This data will help with water conservation efforts by identifying potential areas for usage reduction.  

The Town’s private sector contractor, Neptune Technology Group, will do the installations. The Town will be serviced on an area-by-area basis, with residents receiving letters to notify them when their area will be serviced and how to book an appointment. 

Technicians will be identified with a badge, unique number, and Town of Orangeville identification to avoid scams. Residents will be able to call the Town to confirm the validity of the technician if they are unsure.


