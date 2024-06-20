Unleash your curiosity and sense of adventure with the TD Summer Reading Club at Orangeville Public Library

June 20, 2024 · 0 Comments
The TD Summer Reading Club is back at the Orangeville Public Library, designed to inspire kids to explore the fun of reading their way. Throughout the summer, kids will have access to exciting programs, activities, and reading challenges.
Registration for the reading club is completely free – and with so many ways to check out books at the Orangeville Public Library, reading materials are endless.
“Empowering kids to discover engaging stories, whatever the format, is the key to building a lifelong love of reading,” said Lauren Tilly, Program and Research Librarian. “The badge system is a fun way to get kids reading – they feel a real sense of accomplishment with each minute they read.”
Last year, participants in Orangeville logged an impressive 122,093 minutes of reading. The library is aiming to beat that goal this year.
The TD Summer Reading Club kicks off at the Town of Orangeville’s Canada Day Celebrations on Monday, July 1. Visit the Alder Street Recreation Centre between 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy family friendly activities and pick up information about the library’s fun summer programs.
Want to earn some swag and be entered in a draw for a summer prize pack? All you need to do is register for the TD Summer Reading Club when visiting the library’s booth on Canada Day.
Joining is easy – just download the Beanstack app and register each child.
Once you’re registered, you can use Beanstack to:
Weekly programming begins on July 2 and runs until August 22. Keep an eye on the library’s website and social media for details on fun actitivies like LEGO, knitting, and drop-in crafts.
Have a calendar handy? Here are some events this summer you won’t want to miss:
To learn more about the TD Summer Reading Club and other summer activities at the Orangeville Public Library, visit orangevillelibrary.ca.