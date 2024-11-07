Ultimate burger battle: NovemBurger brings friendly competition to Orangeville in support of United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin

Deja Vu Diner and Taphouse “beefing” over best burger

By Sam Odrowski

Forget about burger week, United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin is deeming November as burger month and two Orangeville businesses are “beefing” for first place.

Coined NovemBurger, the local United Way has partnered with 14 restaurants in the region to host a burger challenge, including Taphouse Craft Beer + Kitchen (34 Mill St.) and Déjà vu Diner (318 Broadway).

The challenge brings together the power of food and the power of giving back with participating restaurants creating unique burgers to offer for the month as they compete in a friendly “Battle of the Burgers.”

For all of November, $2 from each NovemBurger sold will be donated to the local United Way and will support local food insecurity programs across the three communities it serves.

“United Way is all about supporting local. Through NovemBurger, not only are we able to support our local community, but also our local restaurants and small businesses. Grab a burger, support a local restaurant and give back to your local community – that’s what we call a win-win!” said Glenna Banda, executive director of United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin.

The competition is getting fierce in Orangeville with a sassy sign war starting last week between two local eateries.

On Nov. 1, De Ja Vu Diner posted a photo on its Instagram page with a staff member holding up a sign that reads, “The beef in the streets is 100% real, just like our burgers. @Taphouse – bring it on!”

In response, Taphouse’s Instagram page posted a picture with a staff member holding up a sign that reads, “Hey @DejaDiner, should’ve stuck to breakfast! #NovemburgerIsOurs.”

Three awards are up for grabs – NovemBurger of the Year, voted on by NovemBurger Ambassadors (local community members who will be out trying all the burgers), Most NovemBurgers Sold and the People’s Choice NovemBurgers, voted on by the people! Throughout the month, community members are encouraged to visit as many of the participating restaurants as possible and rate what they ate by voting online for their favourite NovemBurger. Participants can also access a NovemBurger Passport which allows them to keep track of how many burgers they’ve tried. Those who try five or more have the chance to become a NovemBurger Ambassador for 2025.

To place a vote for your favourite Novemburger, visit unitedwaygwd.com/novemburger

Participating restaurants include:

Deja Vu Diner (Orangeville)

Tap House Craft Beer + Kitchen (Orangeville)

Breadalbane Inn (Fergus)

Elora Distilling Company (Elora)

State & Main Kitchen and Bar (Guelph)

Royal Electric (Guelph)

Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro (Guelph)

The Wooly (Guelph)

Park Eatery (Guelph

Borealis Grille & Bar (Guelph)

Baker St. Station (Guelph)

Bar Mason (Guelph)

NV Kitchen + Bar (Guelph)

NovemBurger originated in Thunder Bay five years ago and this year, nine United Ways across Canada, including United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin, are bringing the fundraiser to local communities.

The friendly burger competition is presented by Elinesky Schuett Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities.

NovemBurger runs until Nov. 30.

