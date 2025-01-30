Sports

U13B Tigers capture bronze medal in hometown tournament

January 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The U13B (Latour) Orangeville Tigers captured the bronze medal at the 45th Annual Sweetheart Tournament in Orangeville last weekend.

Team officials say the girls delivered an impressive performance, winning the bronze medal game 5-0 over the Niagara Rapids, following tough competition in the round robin.

In what was its fifth tournament, the team played five games from Jan. 24 to 26 and scored a total of 11 goals, marking its most successful stretch of the season.

“The girls’ focus on effort and attitude, which we’ve been stressing since May, really paid off,” said head coach Billy Latour.

“This was the first tournament they had the chance to bring home a medal, and they truly deserved it.

“I’m honoured to be part of their journey as young female hockey players.”

The Sweetheart Tournament continues to be a highlight for girls’ minor hockey, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and sportsmanship.


