General News

Two people charged with assaulting police officer in Shelburne

August 7, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two Mississauga residents with assaulting police and other offences following a traffic stop for speeding in Shelburne.

On Aug. 3, 2025, just before 2 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting radar traffic enforcement on County Road 124 in the Town of Shelburne when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated their emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop.

Dufferin OPP said upon speaking with the male driver, he became extremely belligerent and refused to provide the required information under the Highway Traffic Act. Despite several attempts to de-escalate the situation, both the driver and passenger were subsequently charged.

A 32-year-old male from Mississauga has been charged with:

  • Resist Peace Officer
  • Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)
  • Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit
  • Fail to surrender insurance card
  • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

A 31-year-old male, from Mississauga has been charged with:

  • Resist Peace Officer
  • Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville trustee at Upper Grand District School Board elected as new vice-chair

By Paula Brown Shelburne resident and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) trustee Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson is stepping into a new role. During a special board ...

Prefabricated MRI unit placed at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local ...

Orangeville council looks to improve local tree preservation standards

By JAMES MATTHEWS If council asks Orangeville’s residents to do something, then the municipality should operate in a shared manner under the same rules. Council ...

‘Saxophonist’ art display vandalized in downtown Orangeville, police seek public’s help

By Sam Odrowski In the days leading up to this year’s Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, the “Saxophonist” sculpture was installed in downtown Orangeville, alongside ...

Bolton youth awakens from coma as his family fights to keep repeat offenders off the road

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “This never should have happened to my son. This guy should have been punished a long time ago,” ...

Even a field of weeds has benefits, Orangeville council hears

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INTIATIVE REPORTER Nobody should get a hefty fine for pursuing efforts that benefit the planet. Orangeville residents shouldn’t have to ...

Orangeville community to come together to fight food insecurity during Lighthouse Week

By Sam Odrowski A soup kitchen in Orangeville is looking for support from the community during its first-ever Lighthouse Week fundraiser. Taking place from Monday, ...

Orangeville Optimist Club seeks funding for storage of Christmas in the Park displays

By JAMES MATTHEWS Local Optimists will have to wait until next year’s budget process to find out about a financial shot in the arm to ...

Orangeville needs $45-million to upgrade assets over next decade

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The latest asset management plan come after many changes from previous suggested plans that had been brought to ...

New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore. New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is ...