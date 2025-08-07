Two people charged with assaulting police officer in Shelburne

August 7, 2025

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two Mississauga residents with assaulting police and other offences following a traffic stop for speeding in Shelburne.

On Aug. 3, 2025, just before 2 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting radar traffic enforcement on County Road 124 in the Town of Shelburne when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated their emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop.

Dufferin OPP said upon speaking with the male driver, he became extremely belligerent and refused to provide the required information under the Highway Traffic Act. Despite several attempts to de-escalate the situation, both the driver and passenger were subsequently charged.

A 32-year-old male from Mississauga has been charged with:

Resist Peace Officer

Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

Fail to surrender insurance card

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

A 31-year-old male, from Mississauga has been charged with:

Resist Peace Officer

Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

