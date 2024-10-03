Two new art utility boxes unveiled in Orangeville

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville’s public art collection is expanding with the unveiling of two more transformed utility boxes featuring colourful, bold artwork created by local artists.

“There is a clear theme with this year’s public art selections. Both capture a bright and warm feeling of both the community we live in and the incredible natural areas we get to enjoy around us,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, who’s chair of Orangeville’s Economic Development and Culture Committee. “We are fortunate to have such an incredible collection of work that celebrates our local artists and enhances many areas of our town.”

The two pieces are part of the Town’s Utility Box Art Display program, which launched in 2016 to celebrate the Town’s culture and history and to recognize and promote local artists.

An online listing of all public art pieces, including the new installations, can be found at orangeville.ca/digital-guide. Residents and visitors are invited to explore the tree sculptures, murals, and monuments that contribute to Orangeville’s public art collection.

The Utility Box Art Display Program provides local artists with the opportunity to submit unique artwork for installation on selected Town utility boxes using a custom vinyl wrap process. Successful artists receive a fee of $750 for their designs. Artists residing in Dufferin County are invited to apply. Watch for a Call for Artists in spring 2025

Orangeville Winter by Jess Ronald

The art utility box depicting Jess Roanld’s Orangeville Winter piece is located at the intersection of First Street and Hansen Boulevard.

Ronald specializes in vibrant Canadian landscapes, working predominantly with acrylic paint on canvas. The piece captures a breathtaking neon-infused sunset above the rolling farmlands of Orangeville.

Ronald’s submission described the canvas ‘coming alive as neon orange clouds drape the skies, casting their radiant warmth upon the terrain below. A delicate dusting of pale blue snow glistens in the fading light, a striking contrast to the rich orange hues of the harvested fields.’

Ronald aspires to grow more in digital art, movement, and immersive artistic experiences. View more of her pieces at jessronald.com.

Spirit of Community by Deb Menken

This art utility box can be found at First Street near Swiss Chalet. The piece was sponsored by Orangeville Hydro. This partnership supports the continued growth of the Utility Box Art Display Program while recognizing that public art can beautify even the most functional elements of our community.

The box, which Menken described as a diptych (an object with two flat pieces forming a pair, often attached by a hinge), reminds the artist of a Caribbean restaurant district, perfect for this particular location. For Menken, it brings to mind the flavours and smells of a vibrant, diverse restaurant district in a community that values good food. The bright colours add to the joy felt during a warm summer night on the town with friends.

