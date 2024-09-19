Treatment plant maintenance causes foul Mono smell

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

There’s something foul in Fieldstone.

At least one resident of the Mono subdivision troubled by a foul odour in the air asked council during its Sept. 10 meeting if something is being done about it.

Mono resident Katie Cook asked council for an update on the improvements to the Fieldstone wastewater treatment plant.

A notice was issued that indicated enhancements were to be made to the treatment plant beginning June 20, she said.

Cook has emailed the appointed contact person indicated on the notices but there hasn’t been an update provided.

“For the first seven years living here I had no issues,” she said. “However, for the past three (years), the increase in pumping and the smell in the evening have become intolerable.

“It’s affecting my family’s ability to enjoy our backyard.”

Matt Doner, the town’s public works and roads superintendent, said he understands the frustration of property owners in the area.

“The recent increased odours last week were the result of an operational issue that’s been corrected,” Doner said.

It is a wastewater treatment plant, so people should expect to get some odour from time to time. But the odours have been reduced and steps are being taken to ensure no repeats of excessive odours from the facility, he said.

“They’re still having challenges with people flushing things down the system,” he said. “Diapers, wipes, toys. Those things have to be removed manually out of the equalizer tanks as well as the pump-out truck.”

“When we get guests that come from not a septic system place of living, I have a little sign on the back of my toilet that tells them what they can and cannot flush,” said Councillor Elaine Capes.

Pumping sludge out of the tanks is a normal part of the operation, but some key plant components have been failing.

“They currently have temporary solutions in place that are seeing positive results,” Doner said.

The municipality doesn’t own the wastewater treatment plant. Doner said the facility is still owned by the Fieldstone developer.

Capes wondered what responsibility the developer has to inform residents that work is being done at the treatment plant and, as such, there may be some unpleasantness about the air.

“Do they put a sign up at the site to say we are doing this, you may smell things?” Capes said. Is there a flyer distributed to residents to inform them of maintenance on the facility and what can be expected?

“There’s no notice in site,” Doner said. “It’s important that residents contact Public Works to ask them what’s going on. If they want key information, we’re happy to talk to them.”

“Thank you very much for all that you’re doing, but I think the developer needs to step up into their accountability in this,” Capes said.

Mayor John Creelman said the issue needs more prominence on the town’s website.

